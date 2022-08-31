The Rigby City Council moved to approve the City of Rigby’s preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year after a public hearing held on August 18.
At the time of the hearing, City Clerk and Treasurer Dave Swager gave a brief description of the proposed budget, stating the total budget was for $39,419,625.
“It seems a little bit high this year,” Swager said during the hearing, “this is mainly because of the $23 million for the waste water treatment plant, which is funded through a grant from the state of Idaho and major capital improvement plans.”
Swager listed capital improvement plans such as a water tank, if the city chooses to go that route and a new shop building.
In June, the city of Rigby was awarded with a $23 million grant for the waste water treatment plant from the Department of Environmental Quality. These funds were given to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Swager, the city is expected to bring in a revenue of $1,732,484 from property taxes this next fiscal year, which will be allocated between the general, library, parks and rodeo and capital improvement funds.
The budget, he said, had previously been posted in the The Jefferson Star, on the front door of the city building and presented as copies inside the city building for citizens to request and take. He stated no one had come in to request the budget.
The motion to approve the budget came after an empty public comments section. The council had nothing to discuss nor questions to ask of Swager before approving it.
The approval was followed by the first reading of the budget. According to Swager, the budget requires three readings before it can be published and adopted for the next fiscal year.