Rigby City Council unanimously approved a 77.6 acre parcel to be annexed into Rigby and be zoned R-1.
Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen stated she is glad the property is being brought in as R-1.
John Henry, the developer of the property, stated they inherited the farm from their parents. Henry affirmed they would like to annex as R-1. His sisters, Roseanne and Esther, currently live in two houses that are on the property; those homes were annexed in with the property.
Emerson Brigg’s property, which borders the Henry’s property, was also annexed in alongside the Henry’s, also annexed as R-1.
According to Henry, the plan is to put in a development on the south and west side of the canal; they will be quarter to third acre lots. The plan is to plat it all, Henry said, they will just be going in phases. Thompson engineering will be drawing up the plat, Henry stated.
Henry mentioned they have been in touch with the Burgess Canal Company, and they are aware of Henry’s intentions.
There was no one who spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Council member Aliza King stated she is very excited for this to be R-1 because the need for homes for young families is growing.
According to Hansen, his proposal went straight through. Henry had been on the agenda for Planning and Zoning in Oct; he was pre-approved, meaning Planning and Zoning recommended to council to approve the property. He applied for the annexation and zone designation in Sept.
In a later conversation with Esther, she mentioned she knew the property would eventually be annexed into Rigby as it has been in the impact zone for a while.
Esther reaffirmed they plan to put single-family homes on third acre lots. The reason, according to Esther, is because they thought there was more of a need for single-family homes.
“We’re looking forward to giving some families a place to live,” said Esther.
The city council unanimously approved the annexation and zone designation of the property.