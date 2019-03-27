The Rigby City Council approved its proposed area of impact map Thursday night, following a public hearing where a majority of speakers were opposed to the proposal.
Prior to the hearing, the council wanted to make it clear that being in the area of impact does not do anything to anyone’s property, unless in the future they decide to subdivide. In that case, they would need to abide by city standards.
They also stressed that being in the impact area does not mean residents will be annexed. Rigby Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry said the chances of annexation are very small and that any annexations will be voluntary and not forced.
Plus, the city cannot annex unless the areas are contiguous.
No one spoke in favor of the area of impact and James Tibbitts was the only patron who was neutral.
Those that spoke in opposition included Curtis Neilson, JoAn Wood, Brad Goody, Robert Goody, Dena Goody, Mickey Cupkie and Shonna Allred.
In general, their main concerns included the possible impacts on property values and on the canals.
“My concern is your ‘imaginary line’ may impact a cell of my property, or not,” Brad said. “If I choose to sell it to another agricultural individual, if I’m in your impact area that might push them away.”
“I am completely opposed,” Dena said. “I would like to keep it small town.”
Allred and Cupkie questioned why the city decided on the presented areas.
“We have the good water rights, we have the good soil that we’re trying to keep as farm ground,” Allred said. “I’m thinking ‘how come we can’t come to 400 (N.)? How come it has to be to 500 (N.)? How come we have to go to 3700 (E.)? Why can’t it be 3800 (E.)? You need to review what the comprehensive plan is with the county.”
“When I look at other areas of impact with larger metropolitan areas and such like that, they never do these odd little things where it’s jagged up,” Cupkie said. “Why didn’t you just go five by five? It doesn’t make sense to me.”
After concluding the public hearing, the council explained that the County Planning and Zoning Commissioners were the ones that proposed that the impact area cover more ground. They also reiterated that the impact area will not have an impact on the county zoning, therefore water rights will remain the same.
“The area of impact does not impose any new zoning by the city,” Parry said.
Councilman Adam Hall also pointed out that the sale of a cell of ground may be impacted by the impact area, but it also might benefit the sale.
During the council’s vote, each councilman explained they voted “yes,” each of which said they believe it is in the best interest of the city and that it will benefit residents in the impact area.
“Bringing up the standards of development is in the best interest of anyone who lives in those lands,” Councilman Richard Datwyler said.
“I think it’s a much needed, refreshed approach to having everything standardized,” Councilman Doug Burke said.
With the council’s approval, the map will be presented to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.
A few of the codes the city said they would like to see enforced for new developments in the agreement include: type three vertical curb and gutter; a five foot mow stripe; French drains on both sides of the road at a distance not to exceed one block or 1/8 of a mile, whichever is smaller; street lights at every intersection; geotextile fabric installed under road base on new asphalt roads; 2.5 inches of asphalt on all new roads; 42-foot minimum on all new roads back of curb to back of gutter; 60-foot right-of-way on all roads; water service pits installed on every service line; water services installed in front yards and sewers installed in back of yards to include a 10-foot easement; cul-de-sac at the circle in 105-feet wide curb-to-curb and 177-feet deep; 55-feet of frontage; and fiber optic conduit to be installed in all new additions.
These are only going to be required for new builds. Homes that have been constructed, or are in the middle of construction will not be required to meet all of these standards.