The Rigby city council approved a bid for $37,730 to do a slurry seal and re-striping for the rodeo ground parking lot. The bid also includes crack sealing that will put a water sealant in.
The city originally planned to do a microseal on the lot, but after speaking with some others on the project, Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Director, informed the council that a slurry seal would better suit the area.
“With a lot of turning, a microseal would pull up pretty fast,” Bradley said. “A slurry seal is best for parking lots and will hold up better in the long run.”
Once the crack sealing and slurry seal is completed, the parking stall lines will be repainted in the area.
According to Angie Hill, Deputy Clerk for the city of Rigby, the work on the rodeo parking lot is scheduled to take place July 15 and 16.