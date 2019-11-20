A problematic wastewater lift station will have additional work completed on it this fall.
On Nov. 7, Rigby City Council voted to accept a $28,000 bid from Zollinger Construction, Inc. to fix the lift station on Fifth West Street.
Scott Humphreys, wastewater treatment plant operator, said this will be the second phase of work for the lift station.
“Last year we put a new control panel in, because it was a fire hazard and safety hazard,” Humphreys said.
He said this time, all the piping will be replaced. He said galvanized piping — which is known to corrode over time — had been used in the station.
“It’s starting to rot out, and we’ve been repairing it for years,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys said new developments could be coming to the area and said the lift station would not be able to handle the influx of sewage. Mayor Jason Richardson said the city has had numerous issues with the lift station.
“This particular lift station, we’ve had quite a few problems with this,” he said. “Not quite a few, it’s almost nonstop.”
Richardson asked where the city had received the design for the lift station from. Humphreys said the station had been built by the same person who built nearby apartments. He said then, the city accepted it.
“It’s not even built to our standards,” Humphreys said.
Council Member Kirk Olsen asked what will happen while the lift station is inoperable. Humphreys said workers will drop a pump into the lift station, and either hook it up to a manhole down the street or hook it to the line they are going to tap into. He said the contractor would need to rent a sewer bypass pump, which would cost $1,100 per week. He said he did not think the project would take longer than one and a half weeks.
“It’s too big for our scope, but not that big for a construction company,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys said he had received two bids for the project, one from Zollinger Construction and the other from Edstrom Construction, Inc. He said the city had previous experience with Edstrom, but said Zollinger came with recommendation from the City of Rexburg. He said he felt those at Edstrom may have given him a bid because he kept asking.
The council approved Zollinger Construction’s bid along with the weekly pump rent.
“Where we’ve got the new projects coming on out there, I think it’s something we need to address really quick and have it done,” Council Member Doug Burke said.
Humphreys said there may be additional costs, since the $28,000 was an estimate. Richardson asked him to bring those costs back for additional approval if needed.