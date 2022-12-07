The Rigby City Council approved a change order on Dec. 1 with Record Steel Construction, allowing them to subcontract STRATA to perform material testing at the Waste Water Treatment facility throughout the expansion project. This acceptance came with an agreed lump sum of $236,555, to be paid by the city.

According to Fielding, RSCI had requested proposals from three of the primary materials testing firms in the area, and had elected STRATA to perform the testing for the Waste water treatment plant after comparison.


