The Rigby City Council approved a change order on Dec. 1 with Record Steel Construction, allowing them to subcontract STRATA to perform material testing at the Waste Water Treatment facility throughout the expansion project. This acceptance came with an agreed lump sum of $236,555, to be paid by the city.
According to Fielding, RSCI had requested proposals from three of the primary materials testing firms in the area, and had elected STRATA to perform the testing for the Waste water treatment plant after comparison.
One of the considered proposals, from Atlas Technical Consultants, Fielding stated underestimated the amount of time it would take to complete the testing, resulting in higher overall rates if Atlas were chosen.
The lump-sum proposal from RSCI, who as the general contractor will oversee the work on testing now, was presented to the council for approval Nov. 17. However, the council expressed concern regarding one line in the agreement.
The agreement stated “This proposal is good for 30 calendar days. We reserve the right to request additional compensation to correct any errors or omissions in our detailed cost accounting.”
Some members of the council felt the line could leave a loophole for the contractor to change the amount of the proposal if their calculations were inaccurate throughout the project. Others believed the statement referred only to changes the firm made within the 30-day period they stated before hand.
Following the meeting, Fielding said he spoke with RSCI and was assured they did not mean for the verbiage to be misleading and simply meant they reserved the right to adjust if they had calculated incorrect unit prices.
According to Fielding, the verbiage has since been removed from the agreement.
In September, the City Council had originally chosen to take on the materials testing themselves, and going out to bid through the city, instead of delegating the responsibility to RSCI.
At the time, Fielding had informed the council their funding agencies generally recommended the general contractor hire the materials tester. However, it was decided the city would hire the tester directly as outlined in their contract with Keller’s.
Following a council discussion on October 6, though, when submitted bids from various testing firms came in higher than expected, and due to the various tests and amount of time needed, the council moved for a change order to modify RSCI’s contract according to the meeting minutes, Fielding suggested RSCI could have better control of materials testing and could be held to a dollar amount in their contract.
“The city people would have needed to manage the testing, so Mitch and Dave [Swager, City Clerk] and I, together, came to the conclusion the city didn’t have the man-power to manage that,” Fielding stated in an interview prior to the Dec. 1 meeting.
On Nov. 17 Fielding further explained to the council RSCI’s responsibility in subcontracting the testing firm, stating if STRATA does, at any point make more trips or use more materials the city would not be charged for it. Instead, Rigby would be responsible for the agreed lump sum, and RSCI would have to cover the additional costs. According to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, this incentivizes RSCI to tightly manage the testing process.
“If it takes more testing and more trips out to the site, it’s going to cost RSCI more,” Fielding said.
Material testing on the waste water treatment plant expansion process is required as the general contractor begins working on the project, as reported in the September 7 edition of The Jefferson Star. Testing of backfill materials ensures concrete cylinders used in the facility are up to strength.
