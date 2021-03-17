The Rigby City Council approved several action items for Rigby Public Works at their meeting March 4.
Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley first discussed purchasing a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for the city. SCADA is what runs the wells, wet wells, pumps and alarms for the city systems. Bradley said it's how they track the city to ensure all is working the way it should.
The city already has one SCADA system but the cost would be covered by funds the city received previously in CARES Act funding.
"Right now, the only way we have to access this is if we go out to the sewer plant," Bradley said. "With the COVID money, it's another safety feature, so technically I'm not asking the city to put out any money for this."
The system will come from Automation Works who currently handles the city's current system and will cost $18,787.04.
"This will give us two different places to access things," Bradley said. "It will be giving us two access points, it's easier to come here [City Hall] and we don't want a lot of keys to the sewer plant floating around."
The council then approved a change order for the pressure sewer line going in along the Annis Highway. Jerome Bowen Construction is in charge of the project and Bradley said that in looking at the plans, they've decided to go with smaller manhole sizes.
Originally, manholes were going to be five feet and now they will be going to 48 inches for the cleanouts, saving the city $6,396. The change will still follow project code as well.
Along the Annis sewer line, work on the Eagles Rest Subdivision began approximately eight months ago, Bradley said. The city approved a change order authorizing an extension of the water line into Eagles Rest in exchange for a piece of property the city needs for a lift station.
The property was owned by Gary White, who has since deeded the lot to the city of Rigby with the approval of the order to extend the line into the subdivision. The cost of the change order is $41,200, saving the city $18,800, as White originally wanted $60,000 for the purchase of the lot.
Finally, Bradley presented a change order for the NUVODA system at the wastewater treatment plant, which would ultimately be the approval of a payment of $13,171.20 for additional work that had to be completed.
"It boils down to, the city made a mistake," Bradley said.
During work at the wastewater treatment plant, lines had to be moved to avoid hitting an existing line, but the existing line was hit anyway in the process. The work has already been completed, but the city still needed to pay for the changes and labor that resulted from hitting an existing line at the plant.
"It's construction – it happens," said Bradley. "We tried to avoid it and we ran into them anyhow. It'd be nice if we could see under the dirt but the works done, so we just gotta pay for it."