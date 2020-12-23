Rigby's City Council further discussed the hiring of Brent Tolman for Economic Development, which has been in talks for about several months, according to Mayor Jason Richardson.
The contract would be for a monthly sum of $2,500 for an average of 45 hours a month.
"As he is required to come over to Rigby for any kind of presentations, that we would then reimburse for those and pay for those hours and travel," Richardson told the council. "In the event that he comes over for Urban Renewal agency, that would be split between the two of us."
Tolman stated that he works to stay within his hours and ensured that although a project may require priority to complete on deadline, he carefully schedules his time.
The council unanimously voted to accept and approve the contract, which Councilwoman Becky Harrison stated that she was excited to see where this could take the city.
Tolman, who also completes work with the Urban Renewal Agency in Rigby, previously gave the council information on how to better market the city for growth to developers through a group called Regional Economic Development in Idaho, or REDI.
When a city joins the REDI database, they receive access to a database of connections that a city can use to "sell itself" to possible businesses.
“I think Rigby has a great story to tell and can share that with the world,” Tolman previously told council members.
In order to join REDI, the city would need to pay a fee of one dollar per capita. If the city joins, Tolman budgeted $2,150 as a first payment. If the city decided to continue using the network, they would have to pay the full cost, which is approximately $4,300.
Tolman also told council members that he would gather success stories from REDI to show it's benefits in addition to letting residents know why there needs to be funding for Economic Development.
“Economic development is a long term gain,” Tolman said. “It’s not a flash in the pan — you’re gonna do something today that’s gonna result in a big hit tomorrow... It does take time to get your name out there and who you are and connecting with site selectors. It’s about relationship building.”