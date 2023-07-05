The City of Rigby approved and signed a new dog boarding agreement with Mountain River Veterinary Clinic on June 16, agreeing to terms and fees for the impoundment of animals picked up in city limits.

Police Chief Allen Fullmer approached the council with the contract in hand, stating he had worked with Mountain River to come up with the contract, which he stated was a “good deal” on dog impounds.


