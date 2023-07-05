The City of Rigby approved and signed a new dog boarding agreement with Mountain River Veterinary Clinic on June 16, agreeing to terms and fees for the impoundment of animals picked up in city limits.
Police Chief Allen Fullmer approached the council with the contract in hand, stating he had worked with Mountain River to come up with the contract, which he stated was a “good deal” on dog impounds.
“Talking to some of the other Chiefs,” Fullmer said, referring to the Chief’s Association Conference in Pocatello which he recently attended, “they’re all almost double on impound fees.”
In the case no owner of an impounded animal is located or identified, the city agrees to pay a rate of $28 a night for no more than five nights. They will also be responsible for the vaccination, spay and neuter fees, the agreement states.
The agreement further outlines if the animal remains unclaimed, it will be spayed and neutered and put up for adoption, unless it is not suitable for adoption, in which case it will be euthanized. In this case, the city will not be responsible for fees associated with euthanization.
Members of the council expressed concern over dog owners possibly abandoning their impounded pets to get out of paying a fee. However, Fullmer explained, Mountain River had agreed to charge $200 if an owner decided to surrender their impounded pet.
Additionally, he said, Mountain River has agreed to provide information on dog owners which will help police officers issue the correct citations to the correct parties.
The council expressed their gratitude for Mountain River cooperating so closely with the city on this contract.
In other business, Fullmer gave the council an update on the Rigby Police Department, including the progress of certain projects and the monthly statistics for May.
According to Fullmer, two of his officers were sent to Boise this month to participate in an Idaho Narcotics Association training. He said the experience for them was very helpful as they gained several new contacts and resources.
He announced he himself had attended the recent Chief’s Association Conference in Pocatello.
“Talking with some of the other [chiefs], this was one of the best conference and trainings they’ve ever had,” he said.
Fullmer stated he had previously met with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency who had just approved a resolution to reimburse the city on the costs for the evidence room project, which they had agreed to help finance.
All of the block and wall for the project was completed, he reported, and door frames had been added. However, he expects additional costs for the door itself as well as from OMNI security; he does not expect these additional costs to be more than $500 a piece.
This month, he reported to the council, RPD made ten arrests, issued 43 citations and initiated 285 traffic stops and responded to about 280 calls of service.
This, he said, is on track, however still more than at this point last year. He stated there had been about a 25% increase in activity this year, which can be attributed to both the added population in Rigby and the fact that RPD is fully staffed right now, where it was not last year.
With a full staff, Fullmer explained, it allows RPD to be more proactive and reactive. He reported last month there had been some vehicle burglaries and two stolen cars; all recovered and a suspect arrested.
Council members asked Fullmer about any more graffiti “tagging” in town, to which he stated there are still plenty of marked walls, but there have been no recent instances of tagging.
Council member Mark Wilder expressed an interest in seeing the percentage increase between reactive and proactive actions from the department. While the information was not on hand at the time, Fullmer said that would be something he’d be able to provide for him. However, he explained, proactive measures had increased in the last year overall, likely due to department having a full staff this year.
