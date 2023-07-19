After a series of short public hearings at their July 6 meeting, the Rigby City Council moved to approve the fees for research and copies, boring fees, and updates to the city’s sanitation ordinance. The council also moved to accept a zone change from R-1 to Industrial for Yellow Stone Log Homes.

This officially sets the fees for research and copies which would exceed two hours of over 100 pages, as set out in State Statute 74-102 (10). The city’s verbiage follows the recommendation set out in the statute, “Fees for labor costs shall be charged at the per-hour pay rate of the lowest paid administrative staff employee or public official of the public agency who is necessary and qualified to process the request.”


