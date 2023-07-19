After a series of short public hearings at their July 6 meeting, the Rigby City Council moved to approve the fees for research and copies, boring fees, and updates to the city’s sanitation ordinance. The council also moved to accept a zone change from R-1 to Industrial for Yellow Stone Log Homes.
This officially sets the fees for research and copies which would exceed two hours of over 100 pages, as set out in State Statute 74-102 (10). The city’s verbiage follows the recommendation set out in the statute, “Fees for labor costs shall be charged at the per-hour pay rate of the lowest paid administrative staff employee or public official of the public agency who is necessary and qualified to process the request.”
The city previously approved the verbiage during their June 1 meeting. The cost, however, if the request exceeds 100 pages, according to a draft of the ordinance shared in June, will be 10 cents per page.
The council also moved to approve the update to the city’s sanitation code, following the June 1 acceptance of the changes to the ordinances. At the time, Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison had stated changes were made as the ordinance was old and inaccurate.
Revisions to the ordinance included updated definitions and language as well as updated penalties for non-compliance and illegal use of containers.
No members of the public signed up to speak for, against or neutrally for either ordinance.
The council also held a public hearing and approved for Yellowstone Log Homes who had applied to change the zoning on their property from R-1 to industrial.
David Youngstrom, representative for the company at the hearing stated the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved his zone change, but that there had still been a question of whether he was required to have the land surveyed before the change could be implemented.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, the parcel of land in question has an invisible line through it in the zoning, sectioning part of it off as an R-1 zone.
Youngstrom stated the land had been used nearly forty years by Yellowstone to stack and store their lumber. He stated he believes they’ve used that whole parcel for this industrial use before the zoning was established with the small piece of R-1 land.
The R-1 zone is approximately only 30 acres of the entire parcel Yellowstone Log Homes uses. However, Hansen stated they would not need to perform a survey of the land as Yellowstone’s wish was to zone the entire parcel as industrial. In that case, she explained, the survey wouldn’t be necessary since they wouldn’t be splitting the parcel and zoning any piece differently.
The City council agreed the action was straightforward and saw no problem with changing the entire zoning to industrial. Council member Aliza King agreed a survey was not necessary for the action.
