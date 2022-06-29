After several sessions discussing the importance of establishing impact fees, the Rigby City Council voted to approve an impact fee study with Horrock’s Engineering of the city’s sewer system.
The agreement submitted to the city council came in at $46,000 to perform the impact study of the sewer system. The agreement states the amount shall not exceed the $46,000, which is only four thousand dollars shy of the $50,000 mark that would require the city to bid out the project.
According Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler, when he spoke with Horrock’s regarding the total amount, they assured him they would be willing to reduce the amount if they find any part of the study which has been previously completed.
The council expressed their excitement to move forward with the impact fees, as the city is quickly growing. They believe it would be incredibly helpful to the city’s residents to have big developments contribute to the impact their subdivisions and neighborhoods will have on the city’s services.
In May, Datwyler suggested moving forward with an impact fee study at their May 5 city council meeting. At the time, he reminded the council of their previous interest in performing an impact fee study, but that they were advised to wait since Jefferson County was to perform their own study.
The county did not complete their study, according to Datwyler on May 5, spurring a renewed interest from the council. Following that meeting, the city arranged a few meetings with Horrock’s to learn about impact fees and how the studies are performed.
The beginning of June saw the council’s decision to move forward with Horrock’s Engineering to perform the impact study on the sewer system. They also decided to post a Request for Quotes (RFQ) from engineering firms to perform the remaining studies which include water, public safety and city parks.
At the same meeting the council approved firework’s sale permits to five different vendors within city limits.
With Independence Day quickly approaching, Datwyler stated several vendors were hoping to sell fireworks this year. According to Rigby ordinances, vendors must obtain permits from the city in order to sell.
This year, permits were granted to Broulims, ACME Fireworks, Water’s Edge Fireworks, TNT Fireworks and Travis McDonald.
In the city, Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated firework vendors can begin selling their products on June 24. In Jefferson County, vendors can begin selling on June 30.
“State Statute says [they can sell] from midnight of June 23 to midnight of July 5,” Anderson said. “The fire authority having jurisdiction can extend that for another five days.”
Anderson stated he works with the city, county, and vendors to ensure the timeframe for firework sales is equitable for vendors, but also takes into account the season’s weather patterns to determine whether or not elongated firework sales would cause fire danger.