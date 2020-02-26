Rigby City Council recently voted to increase the size of city right-of-way in minor streets and cul-de-sacs from 50 to 60 feet.
Mitch Bradley, city public works director, said the city previously increased the minimum road width on minor streets and cul-de-sacs to 42 feet. The minimum width had been 38 feet, according to an ordinance retrieved from the city. Bradley said with the increase to road size, the amount of room for city infrastructure near the road decreased. He said the city needs that space for waterlines, curb stops and other infrastructure. He said he wanted to update the ordinance before new developments come in this spring.
“This is something that I feel needs to be changed now, with all the cul-de-sacs and the building that we’re having,” Bradley said.
City council members approved the change to the right of way Feb. 6. The change will give Rigby the same amount of right-of-way as the city has on collector and secondary streets. The city has a 70 feet right-of-way on industrial and commercial streets, with between 80 and 114 or more right-of-way on arterial roads, depending on the type. Bradley said increasing the right-of-way in cul-de-sacs to 60 feet will primarily help with curb stops, which allow the city to start or stop the flow to main waterlines.