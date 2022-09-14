A long-standing application for annexation and zone designations for Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Capital, LLC was approved by the Rigby City Council following a public hearing on Sept. 1.
The hearing came as follow-up to a previous hearing on Aug. 4 during which the city council voted to table the application to annex land along 460 N and Rigby Lake Drive until major adjustments were made to the proposed zone designations.
The developer brought forth a revised zone map which included 26.5 acres of commercial zoning, 10.7 of R-2 multifamily zoning and 19.75 acres of R-3 high density zone. At the previous hearing, the developers proposed 8.8 acres of R-1, 18.4 acres of C-1, 5.7 acres of R-2 and 24.4 acres of R-3.
The application was met on Sept. 1 with large amounts of opposition, as it has for the previous 4 hearings.
“We don’t need this in our area,” said one community member, Jane Klinger, who resides near the area of the proposed development. “This is a waste of time. Please, take the people that are here against it into consideration.”
Several speakers at the hearing took issue with the high density zoning and stated more people in the area would lead to more road congestion, lake congestion, need for schools and increased infrastructure.
Many residents spoke in regard to the heavy congestion on Rigby Lake Dr. during summer months and event days, stating the traffic is often backed up for hours on end. Others stated the semi-trucks coming down that road often take up the entire road when turning in to their destination business.
Others brought up the fact that improving the road to handle the increase in traffic would likely cause the city to cut into residents’ properties, which was also an undesirable outcome.
“It’s not sustainable in this type of area,” said Robert Mayfield, another resident near the area.
Other concerns brought up by area residents were the similarities between the map presented at this meeting and the map presented for the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission on May 12.
At that meeting, the PZC tabled the application and asked the developers to redesign the map in the interest of “being good neighbors.”
The commission had asked the developers to take into consideration the residents’ concerns and include or exclude certain elements which were discussed in the hearing.
As reported in the May 18 issue of The Jefferson Star, those elements included adding R-1 buffering between residential areas and commercial zones, decreasing the amount of commercial zoning and decreasing high-density zones.
According to several speakers at the Sept. 1 public hearing, the community asked the developers repeatedly for layered zones and for significantly less R-3. The map presented at the hearing, however, only reduced the amount of R-3 asked for by four acres.
“It doesn’t seem like the message was taken in,” said community member D.J. Hodges. “Growth is inevitable, growth is appropriate, growth is needed. But is this the right place?”
Rebecca Jones, a member of the community who has spoken at multiple hearings regarding the annexation, and at several city council meetings, also approached the council during the Sept. 1 hearing to express her opposition to the issue.
“I maintain my concerns from the previous public hearing,” Jones said. “20 acres of R-3 changes the community of Rigby in an irreversible way.”
In response to some of the concerns the public brought forward, Developer Devin Dial stated he and the other developer involved discussed city water and sewer with Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. He stated Bradley assured them there was plenty of water and sewer available for the size of the project.
Dial also mentioned several issues would be addressed during the platting stage of the project, which hasn’t yet taken place. At the platting stage, they will show 30% of greenspace, designated for open or play-space for children. At the platting stage, he said, they will also work toward drawing up a development agreement.
“One thing I’d love to clarify,” said Councilwoman Becky Harrison, “I don’t want this to be taken as comment that county residents don’t matter. I completely disagree with comments that were made tonight that we don’t care about county residents... However, as a council, we’re asked to consider the city residents, the better interest of the city.”
She stated one resident pointed out a specific R-3 area which does not meet the city’s code, since R-3 would be touching R-1 zone. According to Harrison, this does in fact meet the city code, since it would be City R-3 touching County R-1, not City R-1.
“We are not ignoring the law of our own code, there,” Harrison said.
With the current map, Councilwoman Aliza King stated she would like to add a stipulation to the commercial zone facing residential homes, that it would not include gas stations on that side of the street.
“I also want to address some of the safety concerns,” said King. “I know that if we have it come in to city, we will have sidewalks. There’s no sidewalks for kids to go down, which makes it very unsafe. I know there’s still some streets in the city with no sidewalks, if there are sidewalks, those kids will be safe.”
Mayor Richard Datwyler elaborated that the one of the city’s goals is to ensure the safety of it’s residents by providing sidewalks for pedestrians and so that people and children do not have to ride bikes on busy roads.
There had been a number of comments regarding restricted and controlled growth in the city. The council responded to this concern by stating restricting city growth too much, then the county can develop that ground around the city and restrict the city’s growth. This, they stated, could impact the city’s economics by bringing more people in to use city facilities without paying into city taxes.
Concerns over sewer and water were addressed, as well. The council reminded attendees of the city’s $23 million grant for the wastewater treatment facility, which is capable of taking on city growth. The crowd at the hearing were reminded had it not been for the grant, the money for the project would come from the citizens, and growth in Rigby would help offset the huge tax increase to pay for large infrastructure improvement projects.
Councilmembers were still very concerned over the amount of R-3 being proposed. According to Datwyler, only one other recent development in Rigby has nearly as much R-3. The council was also concerned with the possibility of annexing and not having guaranteed the presence of buffers within the development.
With their concerns over buffers and R-3 acreage in mind, Harrison made a motion to deny the annexation and zone designation. However, King made a countermotion to approve it with stipulations regarding a 40 foot buffer from the right of way. The counter motion passed with a four-to-two vote.