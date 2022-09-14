A long-standing application for annexation and zone designations for Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Capital, LLC was approved by the Rigby City Council following a public hearing on Sept. 1.

The hearing came as follow-up to a previous hearing on Aug. 4 during which the city council voted to table the application to annex land along 460 N and Rigby Lake Drive until major adjustments were made to the proposed zone designations.

Recommended for you