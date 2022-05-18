Jefferson County Board of Commissioners tabled the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency’s Eligibility study for land along Highway 48, between 3800 E and 3900 E, again during their May 9 meeting. This decision came after they tabled approval of the study on May 2, and after the acceptance of it by the Rigby City Council on May 5.
Brent Tolman, with Urban Renewal, explained the findings of the eligibility study, which identified the studied area as deteriorating. According to the Eligibility Study provided at the Commissioner’s meeting, land which meets any variation of the qualifying criteria can be deemed deteriorating or deteriorated land and can be considered eligible for Urban Renewal’s use.
At their May 9 meeting, the Commissioners iterated on multiple occasions their discomfort in approving the Eligibility study without the expressed consent of the various land-owners affected.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor also expressed his hesitancy in allowing the commissioners to approve the study, and stated his belief that it wouldn’t be right to declare an individual’s land as deteriorating without first speaking to them.
Abbey Germaine, a legal representative for The Urban Renewal Agency, and who was in attendance, reassured Taylor and the commissioners that the eligibility study and resolution declares only that the land is eligible, and does not declare any individual’s land as deteriorating.
“This is just finding that they meet the criteria and determining it as eligible,” Germaine said. “Not that that it is deteriorating.”
Taylor also expressed his own concern regarding the use of Idaho Code Section 50 chapter 20 as a means to facilitate urban development.
According to Taylor, none of the parcels included in the study meet the criteria listed in the statute.
These criteria include conditions injurious to the public health, substantial contributions to the spread of disease and crime or conditions which constitute an economic and social liability imposing onerous municipal burdens which decrease the tax base and tax revenues or promote juvenile delinquency.
“These are farm fields,” Taylor said. “These conditions don’t apply. This is not the kind of land that this statute was created for.”
Germaine answered Taylor’s concerns by stating there is multiple criteria which are less severe that land parcels can meet that would make them eligible.
According to Taylor, however, the statute was created for a reason, and all of the criteria listed, even the less negative criteria such as diversity in ownership, were intended to improve urban areas which contributed to the conditions which he previously mentioned.
“To use that statute when those problems don’t exist,” Taylor said, “is heavy-handed government.”
He stated he would not feel comfortable is recommending the commissioners to approve the study, still, without the consent of the land-owners.
There are multiple reasons land owners may be interested in including their land in Urban Renewal Districts, according to Germaine. Inclusion often increases property value, making included land more appealing to potential buyers or developers. Germaine also reiterated that just because a parcel of land is included in the eligibility does not necessarily mean the parcel will be included in future development plans.
Tolman first stated this fact at the commissioner’s May 2 meeting. After eligibility is determined, the planning process would begin, and development always proceeds with the consent of landowners if their land is included in the plan.
The decision to approve the eligibility was tabled upon recommendation from County Commissioner Shayne Young, based on the legal counsel provided by Taylor on the matter, until Tolman and the agency are able to provide signatures of consent from all the landowners affected by the study.
One thing the commissioner’s stated they would be curious to see, when the study was tabled for the first time, was whether or not the City Council would approve it. During their May 5 meeting, the council did move to accept the findings and approve the consequent resolution which declared land in the study as eligible for an Urban Renewal district.
In order to proceed with the planning and development process, Tolman stated to the council, the city and Jefferson County need to approve the findings of the study, since part of the study area is located outside of Rigby City Limits. Tolman assured the council their approval would affect only Rigby City areas.
“Once the Eligibility Report is approved by you guys and the county,” Tolman said “we will start doing the Urban Renewal Planning – working with the developers, identifying the projects that are going to be in the area and working with the city.”
The first step, Tolman assured the council, is approving the findings in the report. No plans or developments are yet in the process, he said, but would begin following approval, which will allow the agency to use the discussed land.
“The goal would be to complete a plan by the end of the year,” Tolman said. “A plan would be effective January first.”
It would generally take a year and a half to two years before the city or the agency begin to see tax revenue come in from any future projects in the area, Tolman stated. He further stated the arrival of tax incomers would depend on when development takes places on the properties and when that development is completed.
Tolman shared some preliminary ideas for development brought up by the agency, including a new city park where there is currently a pond, which would allow the agency to begin collecting revenue.
“Anything that gets put in the plan has to comply with the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” Tolman said. “In the next step, we start the planning process of the actual Urban Renewal Plan and before that plan comes back to you [City Council], it will go to Planning and Zoning.”
In that step, according to Tolman, Rigby City Planning and Zoning will determine if Urban Renewal’s proposed activities conform to that comprehensive plan.
The council moved to approve the findings of the eligibility study and approved the resolution which allows Urban Renewal to begin the planning process for the newly expanded Urban Renewal District.
In other news, the City Council also approved the Reciprocal Agreement between the City and the Urban Renewal Agency regarding updates and improvements at Scotty’s South Park at their May 5 meeting.
The agreement allows the agency to reimburse the city for the cost of improvements at the park while the city performs all contracting with Keller Associates and any subsequent bid-winner in the project. In return, according to Tolman, the agency agreed to provide $544,000 in funds for the improvements.
The agreement provided at the May 5 meeting included various changes and updates which, according to Tolman, Urban Renewal accepted at their own May 5 meeting, pending the city’s approval of the agreement.
Some of the changes made to the agreement included removing the city as the middle-man between Urban Renewal and Keller during the project update process and ensuring the addition of the pickleball courts as part of the project improvements, Tolman stated.
Some of the proposed improvements to the park include updating the baseball fields, as some of the outfields have ruts in them from car shows which have been hosted there, which create issues for the ballplayers according to Tolman. The agency and the city also plan to put up a foul-ball fence, approximately 10 ft tall, between the diamond and Pirate’s Park, Tolman stated.
Other improvements include improving dug-outs and adding batting cages as well as adding lighted pickleball courts and performing irrigation repairs.
“The agreement says the agency will reimburse the costs and pay those bills as they come through,” Tolman said.