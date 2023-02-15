local archery

Hunter Hall, of Rigby, stands atop the podium at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.

 Courtesy photo

When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.

“It’s sort of surreal. I don’t think it has hit me yet,” Hall said. “I’m just happy I did so well.”


