When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.
“It’s sort of surreal. I don’t think it has hit me yet,” Hall said. “I’m just happy I did so well.”
During the two-day competition Hall shot a combined score of 596 out of a perfect 600 to come out on top, shooting a consistent 298 on both days. Shooting a combined 60 arrows over both days means that Hall was repeatedly hitting the 10-point mark, roughly the size of a silver dollar, from 20 yards away. After the first day of competition Hall was sitting in fourth place. Shortly into day two he had already moved into the top spot among the 73 archers in his division. The Vegas Shoot as a whole brought in a record 3,816 archers from all 50 states and 53 countries. In the end, Hall took the top spot and netted a $1,000 scholarship check.
“It feels good to be in such great company,” he said. “There are some amazing shooters out there and it’s been a good experience to shoot among the best.”
Another 17-year-old from eastern Idaho, Lucas Hayes, finished 16th in the competition. Hayes and Hall were shooting neck-and-neck going into day two before finishing with 584 points. The two teens both shoot for the same NexGen Archers team at Archery Idaho in Idaho Falls and are among the top shooters in the country.
“We not only push ourselves daily, but being in such close competition, we are constantly pushing each other to be better,” Hayes said.
Other local archers making an impact in Las Vegas include youth female standout CJ Day of Menan who finished 12th in her division with a two-day score of 577. Saylee Clark also of Menan finished 35th for young adult females with a score of 576, followed close behind by Dallie Simper who scored 555 and finished in 62nd place.
Among adults from the region, Jessey Smith of Idaho Falls took third place nationally with a phenomenal score of 899 out of 900 over three days. He was followed by local Justin Huntsman who shot a 893 and finished in seventh place. Shelli Clark, one of the NexGen Archers coaches, finished first in the Female Bowhunter division with a score of 859.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.