Two current Rigby planning and zoning commissioners have elected to take on the additional responsibility of participating on the county’s area of impact board.
The area of impact board members will make planning and zoning decisions for Rigby’s area of impact. Rigby will have two members on the board, selected from individuals who live within the area of impact. Mayor Jason Richardson has nominated Mike Wilder and Roger Warner for the positions. The rest of the board will be made up of county planning and zoning commissioners.
Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator, said the area of impact board will give cities a voice on what happens in the impact area. He said the area of impact is county jurisdiction, but could be annexed into the city in the future. He said the purpose of the area of impact board is to allow the city and county to work together to decide what happens in the impact area, rather than leaving the decisions to county or city planning and zoning.
“We would prefer to have input from the cities,” Hathaway said.
Richardson said he felt Wilder and Warner would fit the positions well. Both live in the area of impact, as required, and both have a vested interest in Rigby, Richardson said.
Warner is a lifetime resident of the Rigby area and has served as a Rigby planning and zoning commissioner for nearly a decade, Richardson said. Warner is also the president of Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition Inc. and previously worked for the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Richardson said Warner also owns property within Rigby city limits, meaning he has a further vested interest in the city.
Wilder has lived in Rigby for more than 10 years and has been on the Rigby planning and zoning commission for two years. Wilder also owns local business Spiderman Pest Control.
Hathaway said each city in the county will have the option to have two representatives on their area of impact board. The entire county planning and zoning commission will also be on each board, he said. Hathaway said cities could elect not to have a board. They could also elect to choose someone who is already on the county planning and zoning commission, if the commissioner lives in the city’s area of impact. Hathaway said that may not be ideal, however.
“I would always rather have somebody else in addition just because I think it gives them (the cities) more representation,” he said.
Richardson said Rigby and Jefferson County did not have a joint area of impact board before the new area of impact agreement. Hathaway said he thinks there may have been a variation of the board in the past, but said he does not know how much it has been used.
Hathaway said the county is continuing to work toward area of impact agreements with Menan, Lewisville, Ririe, Roberts and Mud Lake.