The City of Rigby asked the Jefferson County Commissioners if they could receive an increase in the percentage they receive from the fees generated from building permits.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated he and Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen sat down with Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson and listed out items the county doesn’t normally see: checking the sewer, sidewalks, lights, curb and gutter and doing a final inspection to make sure nothing was messed up during the construction process.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked about the sewer and water fees the city receives, and Bradley stated they can only use those fees to expand those exact systems. Bradley gave an example of 4000 E and the expansion of the waterline there.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated they are not opposed to increasing the percentage the city receives, but they want to make sure to do it by the law. The county’s and cities fees are both set by ordinance.
Planning and Zoning Building Inspector Jeff Otley stated they have gone through and broken down each step and the rates are according to square footage. For residential, it’s $58.55 per square ft. evaluation. For a home that is 2,016 square ft. would be about $1,200 for the permit from the county. The state’s calculator states that for a home with 2,016 square ft. would be $2,140, so about $1,000 more.
Hathaway stated the evaluations for the county are based on what can be justified by local comparisons.
The county currently has two certified inspectors they are able to send out whenever the need arises.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated he didn’t see a problem with raising the percentage for the city by 10% so they would be receiving 35% and the county would still have enough left over to cover their own costs.
The commissioners discussed having to raise their rates, as it has not been adjusted for several years. Young sees a dilemma on charging the same amount when there is more to do in the county. Hancock thinks the county could do 30%, and Bradley stated he would go over it with the mayor.
Hancock would like to have the increase prepared for January 2022.