The Rigby City Council approved a bid of $112,000 from Mountain West Electric, Inc. on March 16 for the installation of electricity at Larry Wilson Park.

Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated at the March 16 Rigby City Council Meeting that they received two bids for the electricity in the park, with Mountain West providing the lowest cost.


