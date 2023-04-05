The Rigby City Council approved a bid of $112,000 from Mountain West Electric, Inc. on March 16 for the installation of electricity at Larry Wilson Park.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated at the March 16 Rigby City Council Meeting that they received two bids for the electricity in the park, with Mountain West providing the lowest cost.
“We owe it to Hot Classic Nights,” said Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler, “they’ve been waiting for this for a while.
According to City Clerk Dave Swager, the local car show organization Hot Classic Nights has donated $10,000 to the city for the installation of electricity at Larry Wilson Park, formerly Rigby City Park, where they typically hold their car shows.
The city has also budgeted an additional $75,000 for the project, according to Swager, who informed the council accepting the bid would put the city over budget for the entire project; counting administrative and engineering expenses as well as construction for the new bathrooms and electricity, they would exceed their total budget of $310,000 by $15,599.
Swager stated he had already spoken to Bradley about amending the city budget to include $15,599 from Parks. They stated this was to help complete the project instead of waiting it out.
Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison agreed with the suggestion and noted that waiting on the project may only result in further increased costs.
Bradley stated at the meeting he would like to have a deadline for the project’s completion set for Memorial Day weekend.
The city’s $310,000 budget comes from their allotment of $75,000, Hot Classic Nights’ contribution and a $225,000 Community Block Grant which was awarded for the improvement of what is now known as Larry Wilson Park. Adding electricity to the park is part of this larger project, which includes upgrades to electricity and new bathrooms. The city also hopes to add walking paths in the park.
In March 2022, the council approved an engineering Contract with Harper Leavitt Engineering for the amount of $22,500 to help the city better service vendors during events, including the Hot Classic Nights show.
In June, 2022 the council further accepted a bid on pre-cast restrooms for the park, at $168,099.
At the March 16 meeting Harrison expressed her excitement to have better power and lighting in the park to help discourage the rise in vandalism.
“That park could be utilized so wonderfully,” Harrison said. “and honestly with the uptick in graffiti and some crime that we’ve been seeing, it’ll be really nice to have a bunch of lights in that park instead of a nice big dark spot in the middle of the city.”
