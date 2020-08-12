The Rigby City Council awarded Perfection the contract to place a security system in several locations after placing a bid for $7,786.
Two companies placed bids for the project, but Omni Security Systems lost to Perfection after estimating $9,180.
According to City Clerk Dave Swager, four cameras will be placed throughout the city. Two will be at the Annis Burn Pit, one will be at the community shelter at Central Park, which Swager says experiences a lot of vandalism, as well as at the grass bin located at city hall.
Council members stated that in the long term, a security system would save money from future vandalism.
Councilmen Roarke Burke, who abstained from voting as he owns his own security system, stated that both companies were good.
“Personally, their both good companies, so it’s hard for me to say,” Burke told the council.
Burke then went on to explain the price difference, with Perfection offering two different systems to cover the locations. Monitoring through both systems though would be done internally through the city and not through the company.
The cameras will be wide enough to capture the full area where installed and cameras at the burn pit and grass bin will have the ability to capture license plates to identify unlawful actions in those areas.