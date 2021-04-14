Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates attended the Rigby City Council Meeting April 1 to review bids the city received for work on Local Improvement District (LID) #10.
LID #10 covers 3rd West, 4th North and Tall Ave. in Rigby and the project’s purpose is to repair the sewer main followed by work on the roads, gutters and drains in these areas.
Jackson previously stated at a hearing for LID #10 that the need for the project was not a result of new building in the area but solely on the need to repair the sewer main.
The city received four bids for the project from Avail Valley Construction, Mountain Valley Construction, Edstrom Construction and HK Contractors, with two bid amounts from each company. The base bid covered the project and just replacing pieces of curb and gutter on 4th North where there was damage, and the second bid covered replacing the full length of curb and gutter on 4th North.
The submitted prices are as follows with the base bid first and the alternate bid for all the curb and gutter second: Avail Valley bid $1,224,133.09 and $1,236,843.29; Mountain Valley bid $1,264,835.50 and $1,280,553; Edstrom bid $1,300,307.55 and $1,305,503.55; and HK bid $1,332,513 and $1,308,952.
“The way that we had designed it, we were going to piecemeal it and just ya know, cut sections out that needed repair and come back and repair it,” Jackson explained. “The second option, or the second bid amount, is not cutting it and making little sections, it’s just tearing it all out and replacing all of it at the same time.”
Jackson stated that Avail Valley was the low bidder for both options, with a $12,000 difference to replace the entirety of the curb and gutter.
In doing the LID #10, Jackson stated that the assessment cost was $1,429,853 and that all bids came in at a good price from each company as this is the best time of year to get bids as companies are getting ready to go for the summer.
Jackson said he believes that although there is a $12,000 cost difference, it would be more beneficial to replace all the curb and gutter to get a better final product, as just doing bits and pieces would open up water damage from the cracks between the old and new.
Council member Richard Datwyler asked where the extra $12,000 would come from, but Jackson explained that the cost would be divided by all the residents on 4th North and that the bids came in lower than what the LID assessment originally came in at. There would be a drop citizens’ portions already as the bids came in lower but doing the whole thing would just decrease what that price drop would be.
“Where it’s already lower than what we expected, that’s awesome,” said Council member Aliza King.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated that the council would need to decide which bid to accept as they are incumbent upon accepting the lowest bid but that conversation from the council indicated that they would prefer to have the 4th North curb and gutter replaced.
“Well we’re saving $170,000 to begin with, we should look at doing the whole thing and doing it correct,” said council member Doug Burke.
Council member Nichole Weight agreed and said that if they were going to do it, they might as well do it right.
There was a motion to accept the alternate bid from Avail Valley at $1,236,843.29, which was approved unanimously. The approved cost compared to the estimated cost is a difference in savings of $193,009.71.
A public hearing for LID #10 will be held at the next city council meeting which has been scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. April 22 at Rigby City Hall.
Following the council’s decision to award Avail Valley for the LID #10 contract, the council discussed Public Works Director Mitch Bradley’s request to purchase a boom truck.
The city currently has a boom truck but Richardson stated that it does not quite go up high enough for certain projects within the city, like for the Christmas tree.
According to Richardson, the John Adams dealership was able to get a boom truck that will be coming from Arizona.
The truck will also be used around the fairgrounds for signage placement, flags and other jobs around the city.
Datwyler asked several questions on the cost, as well as if this was a budgeted expense for the Public Works department, which City Clerk Dave Swager stated that it was a budgeted that was a part of Bradley’s five year plan.
Bradley budgeted $30,000 for the purchase of the truck with the intent of also surplus selling the current truck.
A motion was made to approve the purchase of the boom truck for $45,057, which was approved by the council.