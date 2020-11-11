The Rigby City Council awarded the Solid Waste Collections bid to Eagle Rock Sanitation at their meeting Nov. 5.
The council reviewed bids from Choice Sanitation, Eagle Rock and PSI and ultimately awarded Eagle Rock the bid after they were the highest scoring company.
“We looked at going with a private company 10 years ago but the private cost didn’t beat the city’s price,” said Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson.
Richardson said in hiring a private company, he believes they’ll be able to improve services for the city residents. The council moved to pursue a contract with Eagle Rock Sanitation, with the switch to the company most likely happening Jan. 1, 2021.
The council had a hold-up in awarding the bid after there were clerical errors in the process, with Richardson saying there were two ways to look at request for proposals, or RFPs — through the scope of work of the cost of the project. Both ways have different protocols to follow when looking through the RFPs.
“We had kind of a combo of the two going when we looked through them,” Richardson said.