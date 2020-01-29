Rigby City Council members are working to formalize an agreement with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding the newly installed waterline on 4000 East.
Though the church paid a majority of the cost to install the waterline, the City of Rigby contributed more than $130,000 to expand the size of the line, which would allow for greater capacity. The initial plan had been for Rigby to ultimately take over the line.
However, city officials previously determined that the city would not adopt the line as a piece of city infrastructure until the north portion of the line had been reinstalled. Mitch Bradley, Rigby public works director, has said roughly 1,160 feet of pipe did not meet Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction (ISPWC).
He said until it was properly installed, accepting the line was “not fair to the citizens.” He said if it is reinstalled correctly, the city will take over the waterline.
The church presented the city with an agreement this month that would have Rigby immediately adopt the south portion of the line and take over the north portion after reinstallation.
However, city officials voiced concerns with the agreement as written and Rigby City Council members opted Jan. 16 to not approve the agreement until changes could be made.
The agreement would require the church to replace the north portion of the waterline before Aug. 15, 2020, when the city would accept ownership of the entire line. The city would also accept the south portion immediately and have the ability to hook into the waterline.
According to the agreement, the church would provide a warranty against ruptures and leaks for one year, though Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said other problems could occur and recommended changing the wording to “failings” instead of leaks and ruptures. After the year, the city would be responsible for fixing the line.
The city and church would be able to recoup costs of installing the line through a late-comers agreement. Rigby would receive 25% of the late-comers agreement fees up to the city’s cost of installation. The church would receive 75% until the city recouped the cost, after which the church would receive 100% for the remainder of the 20-year late-comer period.
However, the late-comer fee section of the agreement was another sticking point for Richardson and council members. Richardson said most of the late-comer agreement portion “had to be scrapped.” He said the problem with the agreement was it indicated the fees would come from connection fees, though it would not. Council member Richard Datwyler asked if church officials had confused late-comer fees with connection fees, and Richardson said they had.
“There’s a different purpose for them,” Datwylwer said. “The connection fee is to further the line, make it go to different places. This (the latecomer’s agreement) is to recoup the money for what they did.”
Richardson said the updated agreement would indicate the latecomer’s agreement fees would not affect connection fees.
Richardson said his biggest concern about the agreement was a clause mutually releasing the church and city from all claims connected with the waterline, “save those obligations and covenants contained in this agreement.”
“That’s kind of boilerplate language to put in there, to say this is our final contract,” Richardson said. “The problem is, they (the church) haven’t paid connection fee, they haven’t paid the latecomer’s agreement to Hailey Creek, and there’s another agreement that we have about digging up and shutting off the waterline that goes to the county.”
Richardson said the agreement would essentially release the church from those prior obligations. He said he believed he had mentioned the three that were unresolved, but said there could be a “fourth and a fifth.” Later in the meeting, he said he remembered the church did have another obligation, to reimburse the city for engineering costs from two contracts.
“Is putting that down, even listing out those five, are we missing something?” Richardson asked.
Datwyler asked if there was a way to change the agreement to indicate the church would not be responsible “after they’ve paid outstanding dues.”
“We want them to have that security of saying ‘Yes, we are done and not responsible,’ but we need to make sure they pay what they’ve already (incurred),” Datwyler said.
Robin Dunn, city attorney, said it could read that the church would not have responsibility outside of outstanding dues on the day of the agreement. However, Dave Swager, Rigby city clerk, said he recommended listing off the church’s obligations “so it’s not an ongoing, forever checklist.” Dunn said the language could be changed so the church would pay what Swager lists as outstanding.
Richardson said changes would be made and the council would have an opportunity to consider a finalized version of the agreement at a later date.