(RPD) — The Rigby Police Department asked residents to avoid Dove Ave. Aug. 30 due to a potential explosive device.
The device, which was located in a residence, brought in the United States Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team from the Mountain Home Air Force Base to determine it’s authenticity. At the time of the inspection of the device, the residence was unoccupied and was not a danger to the public.
Following examination from the EOD team, it was determined that the device was not an explosive. Units cleared the scene following the incident.