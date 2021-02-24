The Rigby boys basketball team faced a loss against Madison High School 44-34, taking them out of the running for district champions.
Rigby will have a rematch against Idaho Falls Feb. 25 and will need to win in order to take the team to the state championships, which is set to take place March 3 through March 6.
Ririe boys couldn’t seem to pull out a win since coming back to school in Jan. The team faced losses against West Jefferson, Firth, North Fremont and Salmon in conference games in the month of Feb.
For West Jefferson, they continue to bounce between wins and losses, taking a 56-39 win over Ririe, beating Butte County 45-30 Feb. 12, and another win Feb. 15 against Salmon, 79-76.
The winning streak didn’t last though as they faced Firth Feb. 17 and walking away with a final score of 47-41. In their rematch against Salmon Feb. 19, the Panthers ended up losing 50-41.