Rigby BPA students qualify for Nationals

Rigby High School Business Professionals of America attended the State Leadership Conference in Boise on Feb. 23-25, resulting in seven individuals qualifying for the National competition in April. Pictured above from left to right: Back: Jenn Walker, Connor Gneiting, Kedryn Bates, RJ Walker, Tanner Parker, Austin Taylor, Ethan Parker and Ava Erickson; Middle: Ashlynn Stucki, Madison Taylor, Emma Hawkins, Caitlin Anderson, Austin Gardner, Kaylee Barlow, Alora Barrett, Kadence Anderson, Aymree Anderson, anna Alboucq, Lori Mecham and Phil Abshire; Front: Anne Taylor, Max Mecham, Kayci Kinghorn, Savana Franz, Braeley Clayton, Ellayna Davis and Ashley Richardson.

 Photo Courtesy of Justin Mecham

Twenty-four students from Rigby High School attended the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference in Boise on Feb. 23-25 to compete in 22 different events. Seven individual students and one team of three qualified to compete at the National conference in Anaheim, CA next month.

The National qualifiers are Anna Alboucq, who took third place in Advanced Interview Skills and Human Resource Management; Aymree Anderson, who took second in Health Administration Leadership Topics; Austin Gardner, who took second in Entrepreneurship; Madison Taylor, who took second place in Presentation Management; Max Mecham, recipient of the Shattering Expectations Scholarship and who took first place in Administrative Support Research and fifth place in Management/Marketing HR Concepts; Ashlyn Stucki, who took third place in Entrepreneurship; Tanner Parker who took third in Prepared Speech; Allayna Davis, who won the BPA Rookie of the Year. Max Mecham, Tanner Parker and Dallin Taylor also qualified for Nationals as a team in Global Marketing.


