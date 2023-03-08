Rigby BPA students qualify for Nationals

Rigby High School Business Professionals of America attended the State Leadership Conference in Boise on Feb. 23-25, resulting in seven individuals qualifying for the National competition in April. Pictured above from left to right: Back: Jenn Walker, Connor Gneiting, Kedryn Bates, RJ Walker, Tanner Parker, Austin Taylor, Ethan Parker and Ava Erickson; Middle: Ashlynn Stucki, Madison Taylor, Emma Hawkins, Caitlin Anderson, Austin Gardner, Kaylee Barlow, Alora Barrett, Kadence Anderson, Aymree Anderson, anna Alboucq, Lori Mecham and Phil Abshire; Front: Anne Taylor, Max Mecham, Kayci Kinghorn, Savana Franz, Braeley Clayton, Ellayna Davis and Ashley Richardson.
Twenty-four students from Rigby High School attended the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference in Boise on Feb. 23-25 to compete in 22 different events. Seven individual students and one team of three qualified to compete at the National conference in Anaheim, CA next month.
The National qualifiers are Anna Alboucq, who took third place in Advanced Interview Skills and Human Resource Management; Aymree Anderson, who took second in Health Administration Leadership Topics; Austin Gardner, who took second in Entrepreneurship; Madison Taylor, who took second place in Presentation Management; Max Mecham, recipient of the Shattering Expectations Scholarship and who took first place in Administrative Support Research and fifth place in Management/Marketing HR Concepts; Ashlyn Stucki, who took third place in Entrepreneurship; Tanner Parker who took third in Prepared Speech; Allayna Davis, who won the BPA Rookie of the Year. Max Mecham, Tanner Parker and Dallin Taylor also qualified for Nationals as a team in Global Marketing.
“My students are excited to compete at Nationals,” said Lori Mecham, Advisor for BPA at Rigby High School. “They have worked hard all year and deserve this recognition.”
Students begin preparing for BPA events in September when school starts, Mecham said. There are eight areas they can compete in; business administration, Management information systems, Digital communication and design, Management, marketing and communication, health administration and finance.
According to Mecham, each area has several events a student can compete in and each event has different requirements. Most events, she said, have a project or a paper to complete, and at the event students present the projects or findings of their research.
Rigby students have created news broadcasts, research papers, designed promotional materials for a business and prepared portfolios for job interviews among several other projects, Mecham said. They have spent many hours preparing for their events, and the whole business department at the school have put in time assisting the students in their preparation.
“The judges at the state level critique them and give them feedback so they will work on and improve our projects for Nationals,” Mecham said.
These competitions give students hands-on and real-world experiences, and allow them to apply knowledge they’ve gained in the classroom to real experiences, according to Mecham. She believes the mental and emotional aspects of the competition help the kids become strong individuals who learn to deal with stress and criticism.
“I have had the opportunity to watch my students’ confidence grow and truly become tomorrow’s business leaders,” Mecham said. “I consider it a blessing and a wonderful opportunity as an educator to work with such dedicated students.”
According to Mecham, the skills students develop in BPA will help them through their real lives as it helps them discover their passions and allows them to grow professionally.
The National Conference will be held in Anaheim, CA on April 25-30.
