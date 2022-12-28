The City of Rigby approved to change the zone of the INL Bus Parking Lot on Hwy 48 to commercial following a public hearing held on Dec. 15, bringing the lot into compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

The property was and is currently used as a commercial property. However, according to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, upon working through the comprehensive plan and mapping, she took notice that property was actually zoned as R-2 multi-family.


