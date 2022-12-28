The City of Rigby approved to change the zone of the INL Bus Parking Lot on Hwy 48 to commercial following a public hearing held on Dec. 15, bringing the lot into compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The property was and is currently used as a commercial property. However, according to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, upon working through the comprehensive plan and mapping, she took notice that property was actually zoned as R-2 multi-family.
“Something needed to be done about it,” Hansen said.
After the discovery was made, she stated it was a mutual thought between her and the city to try to get the situation rectified during a slower time for the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved and recommended the zone change for the city’s approval on Nov. 10. At the Dec. 15 hearing, no members of the public spoke for or against the re-zone.
In other business at the same meeting, the Rigby City Council tabled a discussion on their reconsideration of a zone change for R&S Peterson Properties.
A zone change for R&S Properties was initially denied by the City Council on Oct. 6. They had proposed to change existing R-1 property on both sides of 5th West north of the S-curve to approximately 11 acres of R-2 and 19 acres of R-3 high density housing.
At the time of their public hearing several Rigby residents attended to speak against the change, many expressing concerns over possible traffic congestion on Hwy 48, the impact high-density would have on the surrounding schools, as well as the impact on city resources and infrastructure.
Members of the city council agreed the proposed re-zone did not comply with the city’s Comprehensive plan or map. They also agreed the proposal’s approval would violate several policies in the comprehensive plan such as housing, property rights, schools and transportation.
Since the denial, R&S Peterson has requested their zone change be reconsidered. While they were on the agenda for the Dec. 15 council meeting, Hansen stated they had requested to reschedule their discussion until after the holidays.
