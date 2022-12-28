Rigby High School students participated in the Regional competition for Business Professionals of America on Dec. 14. According to club Advisor Lori Mecham, every student who competed either placed or qualified with an Open Event high score.
The following are the categories and Rigby winners:
In Administrative Support Research Projects, Max Mecham took second place. In Advanced Interview Skills, Anna Albouq took first place and Kaylee Barlow took second.
In Banking and Finance Connor Gneiting took first place while Savana Franz and Jake Kinghorn took fourth and fifth place, respectively.
A team made up with Kedryn Bates, Ellayna Davis, Lupita Saldana and Max Webster took first place in Broadcast News Production.
In the Business Law and Ethics event, Sydney Schaat took second place, and in Computer Security Ethan Erickson also took second. Dallin Taylor took first place in Economic Research and Ashlyn Stucki took second.
In the Entrepreneurship division, Ashlyn Stucki took first place and Austin Gardner took second. In Extemporaneous Speech, Kedryn Bates took first, Lupita Saldana took second and Ava Erickson took third.
Isaac Anderson took first place in Fundamental Accounting while Alora Barrett took second. Caidence Anderson took fourth in Fundamental Desktop Publishing. Anne Taylor took second place in Fundamental Word Processing.
Ava Erickson won first place in Graphic Design Promotion and the Rigby Global Marketing Team made up of Max Mecham, Tanner Parker and Dallin Taylor took first place in their division.
Aymree Anderson won first in Health Leadership and Special Tops, while Anna Albouq won first in Human Resource Management. Ellayna Davis took second in HR and R.J. Walker took third.
Isaac Anderson took first in Java Programming while Ethan Erickson took first in Linux Operating System Fundamentals.
In Payroll Accounting, Caitlyn Anderson took first, and in Podcast Production, a team consisting of Braeley Clayton and Madison Taylor took first place.
In Prepared Speech, Tanner Parker took first, Kayci Kinghorn took second and Ashley Richardson took third place. Presentation Management winners were Connor Gneiting in second place and Madison Taylor in third. Aymree Anderson and Anne Taylor won first place in the team division of Presentation Management.
Open Event High Scorers were Anna Alboucq, Caitlyn Anderson in two events, Jessa Arnold, Alora Berrett, Ava Erickson in two events, Ethan Erickson, Ethan Parker, Max Mecham and Dallin Taylor.
“We are so proud of these students’ hard work and dominating our region,” said Mecham.
