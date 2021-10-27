The elections for city council and mayor will be held Nov. 2. Rigby and Menan are the only cities holding elections this year due to the lack of opposition in the other cities.
The candidates for mayor answered a short questionnaire in order for the public to get to know them better.
John Anderson, candidate for Mayor.
1. Give a little background information about yourself.
I was born and raised in England, immigrated to the United States in the 1960s; I have a wife and 4 daughters, 3 sons-in-law, 8 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. I became a citizen in 1974 and have been a resident of Rigby for over 50 years. I have served on the Planning and Zoning Committee, 9 years as member and President of the Rigby Airport Board, City Council for 8 years and as a past Mayor of Rigby for 4 years.
I enjoy traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.
2. In regards to the growth from homes and families coming to the area, how do you plan to address the influx of use on our infrastructure, or lack thereof.
The demographics of our city and area have changed dramatically over the last 20 years as growth has been accelerating, putting an increased burden upon the City’s infrastructure. I support the city keeping pace with upgrades to the water treatment facility. Our potable water distribution system needs to improve and increase. Fire protection is included in potable water and must keep pace with the growth. The housing growth within the city and the county will require street improvements to accommodate that growth. The city needs to work closely with the school district as far as school facilities are concerned.
3. Do you have any specific plans for Rigby as a whole if you are elected?
I would encourage working with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development in bringing small businesses such as restaurants and small manufacturing to Rigby. I would like to see more recreational opportunities within the community and additional green space available for playgrounds for children with the new developments. I would like to enhance the quality of life and uniqueness that we enjoy as a family community.
Richard Datwyler, currently serves on the city council, is running for mayor.
1. Our family has lived in Rigby the last 10 years. Our children go to our local schools, and we try to support and help them all we can. I received my education at Utah State, and currently teach physics at BYU Idaho. I’ve volunteered by serving in or provided help to local school PTO organizations, serving in HOA presidencies, Scouting groups, church organizations and events, and community clean up activities. I’ve served on city council for the last 5 years, and council president the last two.
2. The city has wonderful employees, people who dedicate their lives to helping the city function. We have short term and long term plans that cover road improvement, equipment replacement, water line service and growth, sewer system improvements, and so many other areas. As the city grows these and other areas are continuously being monitored and updated. As people move in, they enrich our community, they become our neighbors and friends, and they team with us as we plan for the future. They bring more business to our economy, and sometimes more businesses. I’m excited for the future. It is bright and we have much to be grateful for, in living in this great city.
3. Balancing growth with serving the community. We have projects that are in planning and preparation stages. I hope to be able to continue with those plans. There is some work at the south park, the central park. Work on waterlines to repair and to add new locations. The waste water plant is being improved. There is much that is currently happening, that needs to move forward. I’m informed and ready to help with those projects.
Brian Juenke, running for Mayor.
1. I grew up in Rigby and graduated high school in 1980. I met my wife in Pocatello, we married and have daughters. I Joined the Air Force as an Avionics technician and retired in 2006 as a Master Sergeant. I moved back to my home town and have lived here ever since.
I decided to run for mayor to give the citizen of Rigby a voice that is heard and acted upon.
2. The citizens of Rigby must be considered in our growth plans. The cost of current capacity and how the cost of the infrastructure expansion required by the growth is paid for.
3. Specific plans would require knowledge of all programs in the city, what works should be continued and what isn’t working needs to be changed.
We need to have a plan for the future (25 — 30 years) This plan would be the road map guiding how growth takes place, to maintain effective traffic control, fire protection, bus routes, refuse collection, and infrastructure growth .