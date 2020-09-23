Rigby High School won their homecoming game against Hillcrest with a score of 37-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, RHS boys started off the second quarter of the game strong, pulling out a 15 point lead against Hillcrest with 4 minutes and 29 seconds left in the first half. With just over a minute left if the first half, the Trojans pulled the score up to 23-0.
The third quarter was another one without touchdowns, holding the score at 23-0 until the fourth quarter until Rigby scored another 14 points. The Trojans are the defending 5A State Champions and this game was their 14th straight win.
The Trojans fans kicked off gameday with a parade down Main Street in Rigby, drawing families from around the city to cheer on the school.
The parade brought hundreds of students and spectators to see Rigby’s homecoming royalty, cheer and dance teams and various clubs from the school totaling 50 floats in the celebration.
Leading up to their homecoming game, RHS students spent the week dressing up with different themes including “Rapper vs. Rocker” day, Identity Swap and all out Spirit Day.