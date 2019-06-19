The Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting June 12 focused on safety in schools and the community. Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower and Jefferson School District No. 251 Superintendent Chad Martin both spoke at the meeting.
Tower said while incidents of crime are about the same as usual, call rates relating to burglaries are up slightly. He said this is likely due to the season rather than an overall trend. Nationwide, burglaries are about 10% more common in the summer, according to a 2014 U.S. Department of Justice Report.
“It’s warmer out so people can be out on foot and doing stuff they shouldn’t,” Tower said.
Tower said he recommends businesses and individuals invest in some sort of security system, as it helps police track down burglars not only at that location, but also at nearby locations.
“It might not be you that gets (burglarized), it might be your neighbor,” he said.
Regarding school security, Martin said the security procedures throughout the schools are similar. Each school operates under a Standard Response Protocol, which includes the steps “Lockout,” “Lockdown,” “Evacuate” and “Shelter.” Lockout means securing the perimeter; Lockdown is locking the doors, turning off the lights and hiding; Evacuate is leaving the area to go to an announced location; and shelter is taking steps to be safe from hazards such as a tornado, according to the district’s website.
Additionally, all elementary schools in the district have a buzz-in system with cameras, which allows school secretaries to see any visitor at the door before allowing them to enter the building. Some of the schools were upgraded in the past year with the buzz-in system.
The district has also teamed up with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation for safety protocols. The foundation offers various programs related to school and community safety to schools at no cost.
Omni Security Systems, a Rigby business that provides security systems to Southeast Idaho and surrounding areas, was given the business spotlight at the meeting. Mark Pettichord is the owner.
The chamber also discussed Rigby Stampede Days, which is coming up this weekend. Chamber president Teresa Anderson said multiple events will be occurring throughout the weekend.