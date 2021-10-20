Windy Hahn, a manager at the Idaho Falls office for the Idaho Department of Labor, discussed labor shortages and how to attempt to combat labor shortages here in southeast Idaho at a recently held Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Hahn became the manager in June 2021, and stated her main target is small businesses. One of the goals is to find employment for businesses, and how they can support the process.
There are statistics that can help employers know what wages to be paying their employees, Hahn informed the chamber.
Hahn stated the Department of Labor has been doing a virtual and in-person hiring event for the past seven months twice a month, one for each event. Hahn mentioned they host these events to help businesses find new hires.
“When you build your workforce, you’re going to keep your workforce,” Hahn said.
Hahn asked how many in the meeting were struggling, and there were several that raised their hands.
Many businesses assume people just don’t want to work, Hahn had said, and that they are getting too many state benefits. According to Hahn, that is not what is happening in eastern Idaho. Idaho has seen a lot of growth, and the deal is Idaho continues to grow, said Hahn.
Idaho’s unemployment rate is 2.3%, according to Hahn’s information; a fully employed market is 4-5%. Anyone that wants to work is working, but the question is, what do we do? Hahn said businesses need to be more flexible; they need to be able to work with part-time employees. A half-time employee is better than no employee, said Hahn.
Hahn had mentioned that in the big cities, because they can work from home and only need to go into the office one day a week, they are leaving the big cities to go into the suburbs, pushing out the retirees in the community. So, the retirees from the suburbs are coming into Idaho, according to Hahn.
Idaho was the number one growth in the nation, even during Covid, and that was just business growth and not necessarily people growth, Hahn stated.
Hahn then asked how do businesses take the entry-level workers, those who work at gas-stations, for example, and get them to mid-management, and then train the high school student?
According to Hahn, the Idaho Department of Labor has a program called the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program (WIOA) to help employers get employees trained. The department can reimburse the employer for up to six months of wages so the business can properly train an employee.
The Idaho Department of Labor has a website where businesses can list jobs that they have available. They also have hiring events for businesses to showcase themselves to potential employees.