The Rigby Chamber of Commerce decided to proceed with the Midnight Madness parade at their meeting Nov. 18.
Teresa Anderson, Board Chair, spoke with chamber members to discuss the parade route and new guidelines that will be in place to ensure safety part participants and spectators.
The parade route will be longer this year with the start being at Squealer’s Fun Park, taking the parade down Rigby Lake Drive, past the courthouse to Annis Highway, and concluding at Rigby City Park.
“The route will be longer this year, which will allow people to spread out more,” Anderson told Chamber members. “We also will not be throwing or passing out candy this year.”
Another change spectators can expect is to see Santa in the parade, but not be able to talk with him following the event.
“Santa is a bit older so we want to keep him safe,” Anderson said.
The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4. This year’s Midnight Madeness theme is “Small Town Christmas.”