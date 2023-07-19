As the season for County Fairs draws near, the Rigby Chamber of Commerce invited Sue Walker, 4-H program Assistant with the Jefferson County Extension Office, to speak at their July 12 meeting.
Walker spent her time at the Chamber meeting educating the members on the 4-H program, how it benefits children and the community and shared with them a schedule for the upcoming fair and how the events impact 4-H club members.
“The 4-H program is growing like crazy,” she began. “Just in the last ten years we have gone from about 385 kids to about 585 or 590 kids in 4-H alone.”
One of the most popular types of 4-H projects in the county this year has been sheep and goat projects, Walker said. As the city grows and new subdivisions are built, children moving in are easily able to participate in sheep, goat or rabbit projects as those animals are typically allowed on the smaller properties.
This year, during weigh-ins she said, there were around 180 sheep. However, animal projects are very involved projects, Walker explained.
Kids raising animals for the fair each year are responsible for feeding and caring for their animals, and are required to keep record books. Kids also spend an enormous amount of time learning how to handle the animals and lead them.
“It’s amazing,” said Walker, “watching some of these, and just the way they handle the animals. You’d think you couldn’t make a pig go anywhere but, the judge will tell them to put a pig in the corner, and they’ll take that pig and just put him in the corner.”
The county fair is a chance for 4-H kids to show what they’ve been working on all year, and for many, a chance to showcase their improvements from the previous year.
This year, animal shows will be held on Thursday and Friday, August 17 and 18, where students will show their rabbits, swine, goats, poultry, beef and sheep.
On Friday, following the animal shows, the annual market sale will take place. The Market Sale, according to Fair Board President Carl Anderson, also present at the Chamber of Commerce meeting, is an extra event which rewards the hard work put in to animal projects.
Every year the fair board holds a market sale where the public is invited to purchase the animals raised throughout the year. The sale funds go back to the kids who, Walker explained, will save their earnings for their education or use it to purchase their animal or items for their animal for the upcoming year.
Just last year, Anderson said, the fair board generated approximately $410,000 for the kids through the market sale. However, while animals are sold, the public also has a chance too boost each child by adding any amount to the sale of their animal, regardless of whether they purchased it or not.
Another 4-H event, a growing attraction at the county fair, according to Anderson, is the 4-H Dog Show. It is usually not well attended, he said, but each year they are getting more and more kids participating in the show.
“It’s amazing what these kids learn about their dogs,” he said, “Learn that they’re not just barking animals.”
The dog show, according to Walker, is purely a 4-H event. Other events, such as animal projects and judging events will crossover with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) events.
Outside of the county fair, 4-H club members have several opportunities to compete in various skills throughout the year. One such event, Walker stated, is horse judging and public speaking.
Being a part of the clubs, she explained to the chamber, offers kids an opportunity to, not only be a part of a supportive organization, but also to experience personal growth.
Walker explained personal growth comes in the forms of good teamwork and learned responsibility, and also includes kids coming out of their shells and gaining confidence.
Bailee Ricks took second place in the July 6 and 7 State 4-H competition in public speaking, Walker explained in example. According to Walker, Ricks had always been a shy girl and only two years ago, Walker remembers having not been able to hear the girl speak. This year, Ricks has qualified to compete in public speaking at the National level in Louisville, Kentucky.
This type of growth, Walker shared with the chamber, is something to be proud of, and one of the many reasons why she believes supporting the 4-H program is so important to the kids in the community.
