At the recently held Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting Betsy Cherry from Mobley Physical Therapy started off the meeting by stating they would be holding their 25 Anniversary of being on Main Street on July 27. Mobley Physical Therapy has been practicing for 27 years, but has only been on Main Street for 25. Cherry stated there would be an open house for people to come and see the newly renovated building and meet the staff.
Amy Holman, who is a representative for Grand Canyon University in Arizona, stated she wanted to provide her services to the community.
Holman stated her mission is to get to different businesses in the area to be able to provide her services to them. The university offers online courses, which allows flexibility for students, one class at a time.
According to Holman, the university signed a partnership with Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 for teachers to be able to receive a scholarship and attend classes towards their degree. Students at the high school will also able to receive dual credit through the university.
Adam Hall from Jefferson County Planning and Zoning, who is also a part of Rigby Urban Renewal, gave his update on growth in the county as well as a report on Hot Classic Night car show which was recently held.
Hall stated the county is growing like crazy. Every time they have a meeting there are more subdivisions.
“We don’t have the right to not allow somebody to build,” Hall said. “The question is how are we going to manage the growth that is coming in. We’re excited to see the growth and it’s really good.”
Hall stated the number of houses being built in the county is ever-changing, so he could not provide an exact number of what is going into the county.
Hall stated when it comes to Rigby Urban Renewal, it is more exciting because they get to use tax dollars and start improving certain areas of the city. The money that they use is to beautify South Park, Pirate Park, and other projects in the Urban Renewal district.
Rigby Urban Renewal is going to be submitting applications to the city to acquire more districts in order to continue to have incremental tax revenue to make improvements to the city. Rigby Park and Rodeo will be out of their contract soon, and that is why Urban Renewal is searching for other districts.
Hall then mentioned he collected around $11,000 during the Hot Classics Night Car Show to donate to the Rigby Senior Center so they can continue to have their Meals on Wheels program. According to Hall, this year was the biggest they had ever seen. Many of the local businesses donated and helped to sponsor the event.
After Hall was finished, Rigby City Mayor, Jason Richardson, then informed the chamber that he will not be running for office again and asked them to inform others if they are interested in running for mayor.
“The needs of the city have changed,” said Richardson.
Richardson then went on to talk about growth. About four years ago, the council issued two building permits throughout the whole year. The next year they had four. In 2021, the council has issued 147 building permits. Currently, there are over 450 doors that have been approved, but are not yet built.
Richardson stated the city council worked with the county to rework some of the area of impact rules. One of the rules is to put in a common water system in neighborhoods built in Jefferson County so that if they are annexed in the future, they can be attached to the city water. It saves the city a lot of money doing this process.
Richardson mentioned there is no problem with the city water or sewer system, as some residents of Rigby have expressed concern about. The city does have a call for water from Twin Falls. There are procedures in place, such as storage water, so when the call comes, it doesn’t affect businesses or residences in Rigby.
“We’re creating a community that our kids can stay in and it’s not going to damage us,” said Richardson. “I think it’s awesome.”