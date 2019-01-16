The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is beginning to plan for annual events in Rigby this year after announcing event dates during the Jan. 9 Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Brandy Anderson said the Farmer Merchant Banquet will be held on either March 6 or 7. This year she said the chamber is looking at the possibility of having either Lil’ Mikes or the Caramel Tree cater the event. Broulims has catered in the past.
Ginger Crystal said the Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 20 and Stampede Days will be held June 22, but they are considering making it a two day event. After Stampede Days, Hot Classic Nights will take place on an undetermined date in July and the Early Iron Festival will be in August.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said Jefferson County Lake will feature a new community event on June 22 called “1,000 Lights.” She said the event will tentatively be from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature 1,000 floating lanterns on the lake.
Prior to releasing the lanterns, food trucks will be parked in the park and numerous games will be offered.
The county’s Independence Day celebration will be June 29. Eames said she is planning to meet with Tadd Jenkins about sponsoring the event once again. Last year Jenkins matched the county’s $10,000 budgeted for fireworks; this year the county budgeted $12,000.
The “Your Best Self Triathlon” will take place on July 6, and the Buddies Not Bullies Car Show/Fall Festival will be held Sept. 14. This year Eames said she is hoping to expand the scarecrow making contest and to have a chili cook-off.
Eames also suggested that Trick or Treat Main Street be held at the lake this year due to the former even organizer moving from the area. Crystal said since many of the businesses on Main Street prefer it remain on Main Street, that Eames hold an event in conjunction with it, or on a different date or time.
Jefferson County Fair Board Chairman Carl Anderson said the fairgrounds will feature a Renaissance Fair on Aug. 2, 3 and 4. A couple weeks later he said the Jefferson County Fair will be held. This year the fair will be on Aug. 14, 15, 16 and 17.
Lastly, Midnight Madness is scheduled for Dec. 6.