The Rigby Chamber of Commerce welcomed Dr. Jared Potter at their meeting Sept. 9 and discussed the future of their Trick or Treat on Main Street event.
Potter spoke at the Chamber Meeting where he was able to introduce himself and his business. Potter joined the Rigby community during the pandemic but previously told The Jefferson Star that he was pleased with how they’ve been able to grow their offices since opening June 1, 2020.
He attended Cornell University before transferring to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
“I want to provide good, continuous care where your doctor is your doctor,” Potter said.
The Chamber also discussed the possibilities for the seventh annual Trick or Treat on Main Street event.
Chamber President Teresa Anderson said that the Chamber spoke with Rigby City Council Member Aliza King to discuss the city taking the event for 2020, as the chamber wouldn’t take the risk of doing the event.
At the city council meeting Sept. 17, King pitched the event to the other council members, where the discussion ranged from possible locations, insurance coverage and COVID concerns.
I’m a little bit concerned just because, like, Menan for fourth of July decided to cancel the 4th of July because they were going to be completely overrun,” Council member Nichole Weight said. “Rexburg’s decided to cancel their Halloween events...”
King responded that those reasons are why she believes holding the event at Jefferson Lake would provide more space for the event, although ultimately several council members stated they would prefer to have the event at Rigby South Park and not on county property.
“My only concern is, are we missing seeing the writing on the wall that everyone else is seeing? The city [chamber?] not doing it, the schools aren’t doing it, the other cities aren’t doing it,” said council member Richard Datwyler.
King responded by stating that when she talked to those that had cancelled events it was all about liability.
The council unanimously approved to allowed King to research more about the event and holding it. If the insurance will cover the event, she will have the ability to move forward with contacting businesses for the event and presenting the information at the next City Council meeting Oct. 1.
The Chamber will assist with the Bull Wars event Sept. 26 but Anderson said they’ll have to get together again to decide on proceeding with their Bar J Wranglers concert, which normally takes place in November.
Midnight Madness takes place the Friday after Black Friday, which is currently still scheduled to take place Dec. 4.
The Bull Wars open bull riding event will take place at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds.
For those interested in getting involved with the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, information can be requested at www.rigbychamber.com/contact_us, inforequest@rigbychamber.com or at 208-745-8111 x21.