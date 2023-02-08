Rigby Cheer prepares for State Championship

Following the Cheer District Championships on Jan. 28, held at Idaho Falls High School, Rigby High School Cheerleaders qualified to participate in two events at the State Championship in Boise on Feb. 10.
The District’s competition was a close one, said Cheer Coach Beth Dummar. RHS lost the show routine event to Madison High School by just a few points, Dummar said.
“We were so close,” she said, “but we had a huge crowd. We had a lot of support.”
The most difficult part of the competition, she said, was hitting all of their stunts, a feat the squad accomplished at the competition.
“There’s so many different stunts and it’s so fast,” she said. “But they did it, they hit each of their stunts.”
While still disappointed over the loss in the event, Dummar expressed both of the teams did amazing work in the show. She further stated she was proud of the RHS team as they were clean and sharp and confident.
“That’s something this team has going for them,” she stated. “The have energy, they have a great connection with each other and they’re confident. You can see it, they’re confident cheerleaders.”
One of the biggest obstacles Rigby faces is the overall youth of their cheer squad. Out of the whole team, Rigby had only one Senior this year. According to Dummar, a large number of the team are actually Freshman this year and stated it was amazing how well they did against Madison, a team consisting of 11 to 12 Seniors.
The team dedicated a substantial amount of time in preparation for districts. According to Dummar the squad would meet at 5:45 a.m. and practice until 8 a.m. They would practice twice a day in pom, stunt group, sideline and show events for the two weeks leading up to the competition.
However, Dummar also stated the upcoming competition wouldn’t be as demanding as they would only participate in two events, pom and stunt group, as opposed to the four events they did at Districts.
Going into the State Championships, however, poses a different type of obstacle for the Rigby Team.
“For a lot of them, it’s their first time even seeing a state championship competition,” Dummar said.
As the team is so young and filled with Freshman, they have never competed in or even seen what a state competition looks like. According to Dummar, the competition will take place at the Idaho Center and will have a huge crowd. She stated it will likely be challenge to perform without being nervous.
The team is super excited, though, Dummar said. Some of them are feeling nervous. However, Dummar believes this team has what it takes to place first in the two categories they will compete in.
The team, like most, has experienced set backs in the midst of their difficult routines. Dummar stated they’ve had injuries and had to adjust routines because of them. They’ve bounced back each time, she said, through all of it.
“They’re going to be amazing,” Dummar said. “They have good shots at winning.”
The cheerleading State Championship competition will be held at the Idaho Center in Boise on Feb. 10. Rigby will compete at 6 p.m.
