Rigby Cheer prepares for State Championship

The Rigby High School Cheer Squad qualified to compete in Pom and Stunt Group at the State Championship competition in Boise on Feb. 10. Members of the squad are: Jessica Butikofer, Raegan Byram, Avry Colledge, Olivia Merrill, Macie Denning, Olivia Howard, Jaelynn Kelley, Kayjah Killian, Sariah Martin, Ellie Miller, Cassidee Paul, Kazley Sakota, Mabree Searle, Mallorie Thompson, Adison Furness, Paizlee Gray, Sydnee Nelson, Lexie Peavey, Sophie Ramsey, Addison Stark, Kenadee Belnap, Keisha Kearsley, Gabby Merrill, Brook Robinson, Harley Zimmermann, Nathan Lombardo, Ayden Lords and Ezra Miller.

 Photo Courtesy of Jason Miller

Following the Cheer District Championships on Jan. 28, held at Idaho Falls High School, Rigby High School Cheerleaders qualified to participate in two events at the State Championship in Boise on Feb. 10.

The District’s competition was a close one, said Cheer Coach Beth Dummar. RHS lost the show routine event to Madison High School by just a few points, Dummar said.


