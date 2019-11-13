Rigby chooses $18 million sewer option, seeks funding through judicial confirmation

Rigby City Council voted last week to pursue a $18 million option for the city’s wastewater treatment plant facility to comply with Environmental Protection Agency requirements. After choosing an option, council members voted to forgo a bond election and pursue funding through judicial confirmation. The council also voted to look into an option with new technology that could bring the cost down to $13.4 million.
Here’s what happened and what that means for Rigby citizens:
The options, and the costs
- CHOSEN — Similar oxidation ditches, $18 million
The city’s wastewater treatment facility currently uses oxidation ditches, and similar oxidation ditches could be used to help with compliance.
The option would increase sewer bills by an estimated $30 to $40 per month, per connection. If the cities could get grants, that cost would decrease by an estimated $2.20 for every $1 million in grant money.
Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates said similar oxidation ditches would probably be the best option for the council to go with, because it would be the most likely to work.
Fielding said all options assumed the city would double in size by 2040, and said there could be a potential to phase the process. He said the city could build enough now to be in compliance by the EPA deadline of Aug. 1, 2023, and save the rest of the building for later on. Keller Associates Vice President Jim Mullen said it could end up costing the city more if they opted for phases, however, since costs increase.
“Generally you get the best bang for your buck … the biggest you can do all at once,” Mullen said.
Council members ultimately voted in favor of moving forward with this option, though they will be exploring another, less expensive option.
Fielding said council members will also be looking at whether they discharge into the dry beds — the current location — or the Snake River. The discussion in the meeting indicated it may be more difficult to discharge into the Snake River, due to EPA requirements, but potentially less expensive.
- REJECTED — IFAS Enhanced oxidation ditches, $15.7 million
The integrated fixed film activated sludge (IFAS) is a process that could be a more cost-effective way to bring the city into compliance with EPA standards — if it worked.
Going with IFAS would involve putting plastic media into the treatment facility and installing screens to keep the media in the basin, Fielding said. He said life then grows on the plastic and enhances the treatment process. However, he said it has been shown to not work well in cold water — and Rigby’s water is cold.
Fielding said the process initially seemed promising when looking at a Twin Falls plant that used IFAS, but he said their water was warm. Since then, he said they discovered a plant in Bend, Ore., with cold water like Rigby. He said the plant had been using IFAS for three years and struggling to meet the EPA ammonia requirement — which is the primary requirement Rigby is not meeting.
“You’d want to do additional testing to see if it would work,” Fielding said.
Council members decided not to pursue the option.
- EXPLORING — Nuvoda, $13.4 million
A new technology could save the city more than $4 million, but the option comes with a risk.
Nuvoda is similar to IFAS in that it uses media, though its media is plant-based. Unlike IFAS, the media moves throughout the wastewater facility plant, going through the oxidation ditches, to the clarifiers, and then circulating back to the ditches.
“This technology actually is looking pretty promising, even with the ammonia removal,” Fielding said. “But again, it’s a newer technology.”
Fielding said with a potential savings of $4 million, the option would be worth looking into. He said Nuvoda had offered to do pilot testing for the city at no charge, with the condition the city buy the technology if the tests showed it would work.
“We don’t think that’s a great idea, we want to be in control of the pilot testing, we want to be sure that they meet the criteria that we’re asking them to meet, that they’re providing several months of data,” Fielding said. “And so if that’s the direction you decide to go, we believe you should pay for it so you’re in control.”
He said pilot testing — which should take place in winter when the water is cold — would cost at least $200,000. The technology has been shown to work in cold water in Oregon, though the water was not as cold as Rigby’s. By the time of the meeting, Nuvoda representatives had not confirmed if it would work in water as cold as Rigby’s.
Fielding said testing would have to take place early in spring or sooner. He said it takes time to set it up.
Mayor Jason Richardson said while the savings could be significant, he did not want to spend $200,000 on something that might not work out.
“It doesn’t seem to be going that way,” Richardson said. “Ammonia is temperature specific, and it’s being destroyed by our cold weather.”
Council members ultimately voted to negotiate to look into Nuvoda technology at the expense of the company.
Seeking funding through judicial confirmation
After choosing to move forward with the $18 million option for the city’s wastewater treatment facility, the city council voted to seek that funding through judicial confirmation.
Judicial confirmation is a process cities can use to collect taxes for ordinary and necessary expenditures. Rick Miller of The Development Company said it is an alternative to a bond election that gives citizens less power over the decision, and could be more likely to bring the city money for a treatment facility within EPA’s timeframe.
The city must still hold public meetings on the topic. Doug Burke, a member of the city council, said that forum would still allow citizens to have input.
“I don’t think if we ran an election — I don’t think people understand,” Council Member Nichole Weight said. “We’ve had nobody come to these meetings to sit through and listen to any of this.”
EPA is requiring the city to have funding for a wastewater treatment project by June 1, 2020. A bond election could be held in May. However, if the bond failed, there would not be time to hold a judicial confirmation before the deadline passed, Miller said. Miller said the process of judicial confirmation could take two to three months. Robin Dunn, city attorney, said it could take six months.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson recommended the council choose judicial confirmation. He said if Rigby held a bond election and citizens did not vote in favor of the bond, it would cost the city and citizens more in the long run. If Rigby held a bond election and later pursued judicial review, the city would need to pay attorney costs for both. Scott Humphreys, wastewater treatment plant operator, said additionally, the EPA would charge the city $30,000 per day per violation for noncompliance with standards.
“That’s per day, per violation, and there’s never just one,” Humphreys said. “And since we only sample like once a week, that’s seven violations for that week.”
According to the EPA timeline, Rigby needs to be in compliance by Aug. 1, 2023.
Council Member Richard Datwyler said with the soonest bond in May, judicial confirmation would likely be the city’s best option. All council members voted to pursue judicial confirmation, with the exception of Council Member Kirk Olsen, who voted no.
Olsen had also voted no on moving forward with similar oxidation ditches. He said he did not get a “warm and fuzzy feeling” that the previous council and city mayor spent money for the sewage plant 10 years ago with the expectation it would last multiple decades. Weight said she also did not like the option, though she voted yes.
“I don’t like having to make this decision, and I understand it’s going to hurt people’s pockets,” Weight said.
Weight said she felt the council should work on outreach to let people know increased expenses were coming.