A written decision was handed down in June 2021 regarding a lawsuit Rigby City Attorney Robin Dunn filed against Ty Belnap surrounding a statement made by Belnap. Dunn lost the lawsuit due a lack of evidence regarding a defamatory statement towards a public official.
In May 2020, Dunn filed a personal lawsuit against Tyrone Belnap regarding a comment made during Belnap’s campaign to become a Jefferson County commissioner.
Belnap made the statement that he wanted to end the “incestuous relationship between the Jefferson County prosecutor and the city of Rigby attorney.”
According to the lawsuit, Dunn declared that Belnap knowingly made false statements, both written and oral. However, Belnap asserted his statements were protected as opinion and/or privileged utterances.
Belnap’s Summary Judgement Memorandum stated that statements made regarding a public official or figure are constitutionally protected in the absence of a showing of malice.
In order for Dunn to have succeeded in the defamation claim, Dunn would have had to prove that Belnap had communicated the information concerning Dunn to others, knew the information was defamatory, and that Dunn had suffered damage because of the statement. In order to determine a statement defamatory, the phrase would have had to be read and interpreted according to their original meaning.
According to court documents, Paul Butikofer, who was the Prosecuting Attorney for the county at the time, gave his Declaration on behalf of Dunn. Butikofer stated he was sure the statements were aimed at Dunn and were malicious. Butikofer alleged the reason Belnap sent such a message was because his campaign for commissioner wasn’t going well.
Commissioner Shayne Young also provided a Declaration to the court, stating he had seen Belnap’s vitriol nature with his own eyes, and that Belnap’s statements were meant to hurt everyone Belnap believed was against him and his campaign.
The court documents mentioned Butikofer did not have personal knowledge behind Belnap’s intent with his statements. Young’s Declaration represented speculation and was not considered evidence in the suit.
Dunn denies that he is or was a public figure, according to the court’s documents. Belnap reasserted there was no evidence of malice, but Dunn believed there were malicious and grossly negligent.
Belnap’s statement of an “incestuous relationship” was directed at the two public offices and not the individuals themselves. Court documents state Belnap’s statement was anything other than an observation of the exceptionally close, to the point of being unproductive or exclusive, relationship which may not have been in the best political interest of the citizens of Jefferson County.
The court documents lead to a conclusion in June 2021 that Belnap’s statements were aimed at Dunn’s alleged actions undertaken in his public office. Court documents reassert Belnap’s statement was a figure of speech, and there was no “truth” to disregard.
In a later conversation with Belnap, he stated, “I am pleased with the outcome of the lawsuit. It underscored our first amendment rights and free speech. I think that it’s our right and responsibility to be an active part in our government process, even if it includes calling out government officials if they are not acting in the best interest of the people they serve.”
Attempts to reach City Attorney Robin Dunn were unsuccessful.