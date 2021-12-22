Rigby City Council approved on the annexation and zone change of properties located on Yellowstone Highway: E 244 N, 206 N and 198 N.
James Boone, the owner of the wrecking yard located on Yellowstone Highway and asking for the annexation, was denied annexing and zone designating during Rigby’s Planning and Zoning meeting on Nov. 10.
According to Boone, it was his understanding that the city council desired him to be annexed into the city.
Boone has two separate parcels, a six acre parcel and a one acre parcel that he would like to have annexed into the city. The six acre parcel would be the only one with a zone change.
Boone mentioned he had spoken with Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, who stated Boone needed to do a Phase I Environmental Study. Since then, Boone has also talked to City attorney Robin Dunn and to DEQ, and they stated the study does not need to be done prior to annexation.
There were other oppositions Boone had faced, such as the proximity of residential to commercial land. The commercial property next to the proposed residential property expressed their concerns that there would be complaints in the future about the noise, but Boone said he doesn’t have an answer for that except that growth is coming.
Boone also mentioned the ITD office is located directly north of his property, and they are already hooked up to the city’s services.
Council member Richard Datwyler asked what the minimum acreage is for a Planned Unit Development (PUD), and Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen stated it is six acres.
The meeting was then opened to public comment.
Todd Porter then spoke against the annexation of the Yellowstone Highway properties.
Porter clarified his earlier statements from a separate meeting that he has no problem with commercial property being annexed into the city. However, he has concerns changing commercial into residential.
Porter stated he understands growth is here, but there are safety, noise and traffic concerns to consider.
“These are real concerns that will most likely effect us in a negative way,” Porter said.
Porter said he does want the city and county to grow, but he wants it to be done in a safe and productive way. Porter sees it as a huge safety thing.
Terry Ray and Craig Hart also spoke against the annexation of the property.
When you mix residential and commercial, Ray said it doesn’t go well.
Hart mentioned there is only one turning lane on the roadway; the noise factor can bother many and he doesn’t want it to become a problem.
The public hearing portion was then closed, and Boone gave his rebuttal to the comments.
As far as the potential for noise complaints in the future, Boone said he could not make any promises on it.
For the concerns regarding traffic, Boone mentioned the city and county understand there has been a lot of growth along 200 and they plan to work on that road in the future.
Boone also addressed something new with the appeal, is that with Planning and Zoning their biggest concern was having the appropriate soil testing done, which doesn’t need to be done until it is time to build.
Council member Becky Harrison pointed out that the transportation issues have always been big issues. Until the problem is there, nothing can be done, Harrison said. Harrison stated she didn’t know what would be best.
Council member Aliza King mentioned to the council that if there was a bad test on the soil, the bad soil would have to be dug up, replaced with new soil, and nothing could be done on the property for three years.
Bradley stated the soil would have to be tested before the waterline went in.
According to Boone, when he had his soil tested a few years ago by DEQ, there weren’t any problems then.
Harrison stated she didn’t see it going against the vision of the Comprehensive Plan.
Burke made the motion to annex the property in with a zone change; keep the commercial as indicated on the map, and to have the six acres be changed to R-2 and R-3.
There was one vote to not annex in the property, and there were four votes for it to be annexed with the zone change.