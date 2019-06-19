The Rigby City Council discussed and approved the area of impact agreement with Jefferson County June 6, though council members seemed to be in agreement that the area should be larger.
“There’s a point where we need to raise the bar, even if we’re not raising the bar as far out as we wanted to raise it,” Council Member Adam Hall said.
The area of impact was larger when it was first sent to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, but the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement with a reduced map. Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said if the Rigby council members went forward with the agreement, it would be a step in the right direction.
“I think we can work through these problems,” Bradley said. “With what the county has right now and what the city has right now, our relationship together, we can work through problems. But, like I said, it’s a stepping stone. No, I’m not satisfied with it.”
Bradley said early on in the meeting that part of the reason the county commissioners voted to reduce the area was that one of the commissioners owned property in the area that would have been in the new area of impact. The commissioner was not mentioned by name in the meeting, but later identified as Scott Hancock.
“One of the commissioners has lived down there for the past 35, 40 years, and he hasn’t seen utilities move out not even a third of that far,” Bradley said.
“Drastic conflict of interest,” Hall said.
Council Member Kirk Olsen also said the fact that the commissioner who owned the property did not recuse himself from the decision made him uncomfortable with the agreement.
Hancock said in an interview that he did not feel he had a conflict of interest or a need to recuse himself, and said the area of impact was determined “solely based on the information provided, the comments from the public” and what the city has been able to service in the past few years.
“Almost all of my property is in the area of impact,” Hancock said. “I did not exclude my property from the area of impact.”
The area of impact is supposed to be considered and addressed every five years, but it hasn’t been looked at for more than 20, said Council Member Richard Datwyler.
In spite of concerns, all but one of the council members, Datwyler, approved the agreement with the county. Datwyler said in an interview outside of the meeting that his concern is that the area of impact agreement has been altered multiple times by the county, and he said he feels that every time it is altered it is not in the best interest of the city and nearby residents.
“Ultimately they are the say,” Datwyler said about the county commissioners. “But the purpose of (the area of impact) is to help the people that live in the county, so if the time came, they could transition smoothly (into the city).”
Datwyler said the agreement that was approved would not help county residents as much as he would have liked.
Council members also discussed the differences between the city, the county and area of impact. The area of impact does not automatically make citizens in that area part of the city, but it does make it easier to annex those citizens into the city later on.
Hall said a main benefit of the area of impact is that new developments have to be built to city standards, which are higher than county standards. He said individuals who have come to hearings have been worried about getting annexed into the city, but he said the city currently has no interest in annexation.
“I think we all want bigger, bigger, bigger (area of impact), because the infrastructure’s better,” he said. “But the only time that’s a problem with an LID (Local Improvement District) is because they’re annexed into the city, and we’re not annexing them into the city for long, long, long time.”