The Rigby City Council approved a $244,281 bid from Edstrom Construction, Inc. during their Feb. 17 meeting, for the waterline construction project on 4000 East and 200 North.
The waterline project will consist of approximately 2,000 ft of 12-inch pipe along the corner of 200 North and 4000 East. This waterline will allow for development in the area to hook new homes to the Rigby City water system, according to Rigby Public Work’s Director Mitch Bradley.
The city received four bids from three other companies in the area to perform the work required. The companies included Heckler and Koch, who bid the project for $257,275, Jerome Bowen Construction, who bid the project for over $300,000 and Taylor Construction, who bid it at $281,869.
Edstrom, a company the city has done plenty of work with in the past, according to Bradley, bid the lowest. Bradley mentioned that he was “tickled” that the company chose to bid the project, citing their previous work together on the water line for the Wicked Car Wash.
“I’ve known they’ve done a lot of work for the city,” Bradley said. “I like to brag about them saying, ‘once it’s in the ground, it’s done and we don’t have to worry about it anymore.’”
Brian Lott, who owns and plans to develop on the property at that corner, is in a partnership with the city. The City of Rigby will be paying for the installation of the waterline.
“Our Area of Impact agreement states that if the property is within the Area of Impact for Rigby, that we would push them to hoop up to the city system,” Bradley said.
Bradley also stated that this waterline would be beneficial to the city. He said that Lott initially asked for an 8-inch pipe, but Bradley suggested they use the 12-inch, just in case someone else in the area would need to hook up up to the line. He stated that this helps the city by extending the line to get more hook-ups.
Construction for this project is slated to begin on March 7, and Bradley does not believe that it will take more than three to four weeks for completion.
“They’ll lay down the 511 feet along 200 North in the first week, and then the 1,320 feet along 4000 East. It won’t be lengthy,” Bradley said.
Bradley states that there is one other waterline project coming up in Rigby in the near future.