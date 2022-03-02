The Rigby City Council approved the City Park Engineering Contract with Harper Leavitt Engineering Company during their Feb. 17 meeting. The contract details the improvements slated for Rigby City Park totaling $22,500.
According to Mitch Bradley, with Rigby’s Public Works Department, the city has been working with The Development Company in Rexburg. They have discussed upgrades to Rigby City Park, which they hope will improve the community’s experience of the park.
“We want to put in new bathrooms, a walk path, better power and lighting,” Bradley said. “Maybe new lights over the ball parks.”
HLE, who will oversee the project for the city, detailed the improvements in their engineering contract, stating that the compensation fee for their services will be a lump sum that will not exceed $15,000 for design and $7,500 in construction and inspection services. This amount will be completely covered by a grant the city acquired, of $225,000.
Bradley believes these changes will enable the park to better service vendors during events, giving them access to better lighting and an upgraded power supply. He stated that Rigby City Park hosts the car shows put on by Adam Hall and Todd Stowell with Hot Classic Nights, who have always been great to work with, according to Bradley. He hopes the improvements will bring in more events to the park in the future.
Most of the improvements are focused on the west and north sides of the park, leaving, not affecting the sports amenities.
In the same meeting, Bradley presented an update to the City Council regarding the new Sugar Mill subdivision, west of the fire station.
Progress on the subdivision has slowed due to an error that was made when constructing the curbs. According to Bradley at the council meeting, when the cement for the curb was poured, the wrong form was used. After testing how the curb will drain water, Planning and Zoning concluded the curbs did not meet the qualifications.
In his update to the council, Bradley explained that Mill’s Concrete offered him two solutions for correcting the mistake. The first solution involved cutting into the asphalt to remove the curb. According to Bradley, cutting into the asphalt can cause cracking and webbing similar to what can be seen in roads.
Instead, Bradley opted to use hot rubber to correct the grade of the curb without removing it. However, along with this decision, he asked Mills Concrete for a five-year cash bond to ensure the city has the money to make further corrections if they are needed within five years.
“We looked at the pros and cons of both options,” Bradley said. “Mills Concrete and Edstrom’s Construction have been great to work with. I just want to make sure the city is taken care of.