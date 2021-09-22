Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Rigby City Council approves Harper Levitt Engineering for Park Grant
The Rigby City Council unanimously approved Harper Levitt Engineering for the construction of the Rigby City Park bathroom facilities and sidewalks.
Kristine Staten, with The Development Company out of Rexburg, stated that during the council’s Dec. 10, 2020 meeting, the council approved the on-call engineering consultant roster procurement. The council had three engineers that had most of the civil traffic transportation, storm water and structural engineering. Those were Keller Engineering, Civil Science and Harper Levitt Engineering.
Staten stated she needed the council to decide who they would like to handle the engineering. No contract would be signed unless there are funds given to the engineering firm. According to Staten, it is one of the steps in the grant application.
Mayor Jason Richardson asked if the three engineering groups Staten mentioned were ordered according to their scores. Staten stated the order of scoring starts with Harper Levitt Engineering, then Keller Engineering, and then Civil Science.
Richardson stated, the way he remembered it, the council goes with the top score, unless there is a reason to go with a different score. Staten stated the council minutes from a previous meeting state the city has a listing of engineers and services rated and ranked, and the city can use the list for selecting future engineers, but the city does not have to select the firm with the highest score.
Council member Becky Harrison mentioned she had made the motion at the time, and didn’t believe the council had to go in order.
“You can select anyone that made your roster,” said Staten.
King stated she wished the council could know what they were going to charge, but Staten mentioned that is part of the competitive process.
Staten also mentioned the council also has the option, when they choose an engineer, the engineering group can bring the contract to the council and then they can negotiate that contract up or down.
Harrison stated she thinks, if she had to pick without knowing anything, she would pick Harper Levitt, because the council obviously ranked them first, based upon their proposals and experience.
Harrison then motioned the council select Harper Levitt Engineering to work with The Development Company on the park grant, which the council unanimously agreed upon.