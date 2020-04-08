The Rigby city council approved a new ordinance for Recreational Vehicle Parks. The ordinance outlines RV park ownership requirements, roadway and distancing requirements, health regulations and even the amount of time a resident can stay at the park.
Those hoping to stay in RV parks may only stay for three months within the calendar year. To stay longer, the tenant must receive an extension from either the mayor or his assigned agent.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson stated that Rigby previously had no RV Park ordinance but with the owner of the Squealer’s property seeking annexation into the city of Rigby, putting this ordinance in place allows for the property to be developed as an RV park.
In regards to limiting the length of time a tenant my reside a the RV park, Richardson said that the city wants to avoid common issues found in county RV parks linked to long-terms stays.