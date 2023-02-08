After discussions involving a work change directive of $12,460 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant project, the Rigby City Council unanimously approved to pay the additional amount to Record Steel and Construction Inc.(RSCI) The council also discussed the protocol for approving change orders in the future.

While working on the expansion of the pump room at the waste water treatment facility, RSCI found a footing was not constructed in the area the record drawings indicated, but that the footing was placed in a separate area according to Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates.


