After discussions involving a work change directive of $12,460 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant project, the Rigby City Council unanimously approved to pay the additional amount to Record Steel and Construction Inc.(RSCI) The council also discussed the protocol for approving change orders in the future.
While working on the expansion of the pump room at the waste water treatment facility, RSCI found a footing was not constructed in the area the record drawings indicated, but that the footing was placed in a separate area according to Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates.
Due to this deviation from the records, Fielding informed the council that RSCI had to perform additional work to put in the necessary wall; the additional work included cutting the footing, excavating down, pouring in the wall and backfilling the existing building with concrete.
The total amount of $12,460, according to Fielding, was the cost Keller’s and RSCI agreed was a reasonable amount after performing minor adjustments to lower the cost.
However, not all on the council were quickly amenable to the work change directive, as Council Woman Aliza King stated her belief that the situation resulting in the directive should never have happened.
“I have a hard time swallowing this,” King said, “because you guys were in charge of this from the very beginning.
King further explained her discomfort with the situation by stating the deviation from the original plan either should not have happened or should have been recorded as the city had initially planned for the future expansion of the building.
She stated the city had already paid a significant amount of money when the building was first constructed, with future expansion in mind.
“I feel like the community shouldn’t have to bear for something they should have already planned,” she stated.
According to Fielding, back in 2009 when the facility was first constructed, there had been, in that area, a deviation from the original plan that hadn’t been recorded which is why they were in the current situation.
He further explained the role of the project representative on site, even back in 2009, was not to exhaustively check on contractor and record each change. Instead, the responsibility of the project representative is to be liaison between the contractor and the city.
The footing in question was not put where it had been originally intended, Fielding stated. This ultimately was not a change that effected the functionality of the building. However, as it was in the way of the necessary addition to the room, it had to be removed.
Currently, the project representative uses Bluebeam Construction Software to record deviations and ensure they are shown as part of the record drawings, Fielding stated while conveying he was unaware if the software was utilized back in 2009.
“There still are things that could end up in a slightly different place than where they’re shown the plans,” Fielding conceded.
King continued to express her discomfort and that there should be more “give and take,” on the cost of the directive as the work should have been initially planned for, had the change been recorded in the first place over ten years ago. She also conveyed concern over the city initially losing out on money because of the change.
“If it had been done the way it had been intended to, we wouldn’t have to pay this fee,” King said.
Other council members, such as Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison, understood King’s concern, but still disagreed. Harrison stated there must have been a reason why the footing had been placed the way it had. She also noted the city wouldn’t have lost out on the cost of the material as the footing had been placed, whether it was in the intended location or not.
“If this had been known this would have happened,” Mayor Richard Datwyler contributed, “we’d still be paying this money. The difference is that it’s a change order.”
Several other council members expressed their understanding of potential oversight. As the work change directive included no extra cost for Kellers, who were involved in the initial construction of the building, but only costs for RSCI — who were not involved in the initial construction, they agreed to approve the directive.
Council member Mike Wilder agreed with King and stated he shared her frustration. However, he said, he did not want to hold up the project as holding it up could result in greater additional costs to the city.
Additionally, Datwyler reported this change took place approximately a week before their January 19 meeting, stating RSCI had been unable to move forward until the work change directive was approved. This prompted a discussion on what the change order protocol should look like for these situations.
He stated he had discussed with Fielding and with RSCI how these things should move forward in the future without causing long hold-ups.
According to Fielding, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley’s approval threshold is around $5,000 to $7,000 before the approval has to go to council. Fielding stated RSCI was concerned $5,000 increments, or waiting two to three weeks for approval before the project could continue to move forward, would hold up project completion.
“Would you consider increasing Mitch and the Mayor’s threshold for approval,” Fielding asked the council.
Kellers’ and RSCI’s recommendation to the council was to increase Bradley and Datwyler’s approval threshold to about $25,000 to $30,000, to more quickly obtain approval and move forward with work.
Larger amounts, of course, he added, would be brought to the city council for regular approval. However, all amounts would continue to go through the approval process, just without the council.
Datwyler informed the council they had previously planned for $1 million dollars worth of change orders when the council expressed hesitancy. Several felt it was their due diligence to review the change orders of larger dollar amounts.
“Once you see the change order for approval, you will see the interim approvals,” Fielding explained. “At that point the work would have been done.”
Wilder stated he trusted Bradley and Datwyler to make informed decisions for the good of the city when it came to possible future change orders. Harrison even agreed, stating there is a time limit on when the work on the plant needs to be completed.
“I would also like to urge that if there is ever one you can’t approve, that we do hold a special meeting,” Harrison added, in an effort to avoid waiting eight to nine days in the future.
The council moved to set up a protocol on change orders, allowing the mayor and public works to approve any changes within $25,000 or less on this project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.