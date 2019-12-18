For years, the City of Rigby has offered curbside pickup as a no-charge service to residents. But the service is taking a toll, both on the city budget, as well as on the workers who collect tree limbs and bags of grass left on residents’ lawns, city public works director Mitch Bradley told the Rigby City Council recently.
“I don’t want to get rid of it, I think it’s a great thing, especially for the elderly people, I like this idea, it’s just that people are taking advantage of it,” Bradley said. “We’ll hit one address and have three dump truck loads of branches — entire trees. That’s not what it was designed for.”
Bradley said the city currently spends just under $3,200 per month for curbside pickup for about five to eight months, not including workers’ compensation and other variables involved with the service. Mayor Jason Richardson said he thinks the cost to the city to offer the service has about doubled since he initially took office.
“That’s a pretty quick rate for us not to be doing something about this,” Richardson said.
Richardson said although the service is essentially free to those using it in that they are not being charged, all taxpayers are paying for it. The council is considering a buy-in option for residents interested in the service. Those wanting curbside pickup could buy a 96-gallon cart for grass and limbs and then potentially pay a certain amount each month. Bradley said the carts cost $62 apiece. Richardson said he felt that would be fairer to taxpayers.
“The cost of curbside pickup should not be borne by every resident equally if they are not using it equally,” he said.
Council member Kirk Olsen said if the city began charging for curbside pickup, residents would begin to do other things with their clippings and limbs, such as throwing it in their regular dumpster or put it in a canal. Richardson said that could happen, but said the city would continue to enforce the laws. Olsen said the laws could be difficult to enforce, however. Richardson said people do find ways to “get out of the responsibilities” they have, and indicated other laws have the same issues.
The cost is not the only issue with curbside pickup, however, and Bradley indicated it may also not be the most pressing.
Bradley said workers must pick up numerous bags throughout the summer, and he said there have been back injuries. He indicated using cans rather than bags would reduce the strain placed on laborers.
“I just want to find a safer way to do (curbside pickup),” Bradley said. “I think it’s a great deal for our citizens, but there’s got to be a safer way to do it.”
Another time-consuming factor of curbside pickup is dumping the grass, and Richardson said one consideration has been to simply stop collecting grass. Bradley said unlike limbs, the grass cannot be easily burned quickly.
“We try to burn the grass when we burn the limbs, but you can only burn so much grass because it smokes so bad, and then we have the neighbors upset with us,” Bradley said.
Bradley said instead, they have been taking the grass to a lagoon and dumping it there. He said he feels that is a fire hazard, however, and also means public works employees need to put in another round of work. He said one thing that could save the city time and money is taking the grass to Mud Lake. He said assuming a weekly pickup, the service would be reduced to an average of under $2,400 per month for the city, or about $800 less each month, without charging citizens more than the cost of the can. Council member Doug Burke said a monthly fee would also offset some of the cost.
Though Bradley said he wanted to continue offering the service, some city council members questioned whether the city should be offering curbside pickup at all.
“We’ve done it for a long time,” Council member Blake Davis said. “The city provides the service. But ultimately the tax payers pay for it, right? I’m begging the question, should we even be in that service? Should we be offering the service, taking taxpayer money, offering that service, or is it something that we should open up to private citizens?”
Council member Nichole Weight said she “didn’t disagree.” Richardson said if the service may be more expensive if a private citizen were to take over the service. He said he recently attended a meeting in Boise where they discussed road repair and other city services. He said in Idaho, municipal entities could “do it cheaper” than private entities when it came to those services, and said that is why the city offers sanitation services, for example.
“That’s where the benefit of government serves our citizens,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the topic of curbside pickup came up a few months ago but was put off during the summer months so the service would not be changed in the middle of the season. City council members have made no official decisions on curbside pickup and will continue discussing the issue.