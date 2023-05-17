After a discussion on compensation for City Council members, the Rigby City Council opted to table a decision on increasing pay for members or leaving them as they are. Arguments for raising the wages and against it were made by members of the council, however not all council members were present for the discussion on May 4.
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler brought the topic to the council stating a concern was expressed by a council member two or three years ago about the compensation not being high enough to entice community members to want to serve on the council.
“I think it’s been a long time since we’ve done anything on the raises,” said Councilmember Douglas Burke, “I think we [should] just come to a conclusion on [compensation].”
The sentiment was shared by City Attorney Sam Angell, who shared with the council his experience with other municipalities where pay increases were put off for a long period of time. In those cases, he said, when the councils finally opted to increase pay to meet the average, the increase was significantly higher and made the correction uncomfortable for the council and the city.
However, Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison shared an opposing view, stating the wages for council members should remain the same.
“I don’t think that the pay has anything to do with people wanting to be on City Council,” Harrison said. “I don’t see the point in taking money out of our own pockets and residents’ pockets.”
Harrison continued by informing the council there have been numerous occasions where members of the public had expressed to her their belief that City Council was a volunteer position. Members of the public has typically not been aware council members made money in their positions at all.
“I don’t think that saying we’re raising it to draw more people to it is really a justification,” she said.
Whatever raise they would implement, however, would still be only minimal according to Burke. He stated the public often times has no idea how much time is put in to being a member of the council.
Datwyler, during a phone interview following the meeting, stated he leaned toward the same school of thought as Harrison.
He stated the discussion had come up previously as there had been a couple of election years where there weren’t many people running for public office, just enough to fill the vacancies. However, the discussion has once again come up as it is an election year.
“We don’t do this for the money, we do for a love of the community,” he said. “I don’t think if the compensation were more, that it would draw me any different.”
According to a reference sheet Datwyler shared with the council regarding council pay in other cities in Idaho, Rigby falls on the lower end of the spectrum.
According to Harrison, Rigby’s City Council members receive about $300 a month, before taxes, making them the lowest paid council on the list which includes Buhl, Burley, Sandpoint, Hailey, Gooding, Preston, Rexburg, Orofino, and Fruitland.
On the list, the highest-paid council is in Hailey, who receive about $850 a month.
Burke, who has been on Rigby’s council for approximately 10 years, stated it had been a very long time since the council has increased the pay, at least over a decade. His suggestion, then, was to raise the compensation by an additional $200 bringing it to $500 and would bring them closer to the average.
At that point, the council noted, only Buhl, Sandpoint and Burley would fall below them on the scale.
Outside of pay, Harrison noted there are certain benefits which might cause members of the public to show interest in serving on the council. Benefits such as the opportunity to contribute to PERSI, the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho. Being on the council, she explained, would allow an individual who already contributes to a PERSI account to contribute even more per month.
The council chose to table any action on the discussion until the entire council could be present to weigh in on the matter.
In other business at the same meeting, the council granted City Clerk Dave Swager and Angell to move forward in setting a rate for public records requests.
According to Angell, state ordinance allows for a rate to be set by cities on requests which take a certain amount of time or a certain number of pages. Rigby, he said, has never set the rate.
In answer to a question by Harrison over the legality of charging for public records, Angell stated the city must complete a public records up to 100 pages, after which a rate can be applied.
Angell suggested the rate be set for the amount it would cost the lowest-paid person to complete the request, a suggestion made even by the Idaho State Statute on Public Records.
The council granted permission for them to continue in pursuing a public hearing for the change.
