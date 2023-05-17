After a discussion on compensation for City Council members, the Rigby City Council opted to table a decision on increasing pay for members or leaving them as they are. Arguments for raising the wages and against it were made by members of the council, however not all council members were present for the discussion on May 4.

Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler brought the topic to the council stating a concern was expressed by a council member two or three years ago about the compensation not being high enough to entice community members to want to serve on the council.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.