The Rigby City Council denied R&S Peterson Properties’ appeal for a zone change from R-1 to R-2 and R-3 on a four to six vote following a lengthy public hearing on the matter on Oct. 6.

According to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, this appeal came to the Council after the application for a zone change was denied by the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee.


