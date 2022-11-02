The Rigby City Council denied R&S Peterson Properties’ appeal for a zone change from R-1 to R-2 and R-3 on a four to six vote following a lengthy public hearing on the matter on Oct. 6.
According to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, this appeal came to the Council after the application for a zone change was denied by the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee.
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler informed the audience and the council this application was denied on the grounds that it did not fit the comprehensive plan map.
Representing the developer, Morgan Peterson, was Kurt Rolland with Eagle Rock Engineering in Idaho Falls. According to Rolland, the plan was to change the existing R-1 property on both sides of 5th West just north of Hwy 48 on the s-curve, to approximately 11 acres of R-2 and approximately 19 acres of R-3 high density housing.
Various members of the community, living in an area which would be directly impacted by the zone change and any future sub developments there appeared to speak against the application at the hearing.
The most common concern brought up by the Rigby residents was the impact this high-density residential area would have on traffic on 5th West, 1st North and Hwy 48.
According to various speakers at the hearing, 5th West has no other roads beside 1st and Hwy 48 connecting to it, which they said could cause congestion on the intersections for those two roads, especially on Highway 48.
One suggestion made to the PZC, said resident Terry Cardwell, was to add what he called a much needed stoplight at the intersection of 5th and 48. However, he stated, he learned at the PZC hearing back in September, that the state bases the need for a stoplight on the number of deaths occurring at the intersection.
“How many high school kids need to be killed on their way to school before we put one [stoplight] in there,” Cardwell said at the meeting. “Is this emotion, or is it just business?”
Others were concerned for pedestrian students, as well, on roads with heavy or congested traffic, and others the tax burden which would fall on the residents if the city approved the zone change and later ran into legal trouble over the lack of subdivision access.
One resident, Jeremy Hansen mentioned the city is already looking to straighten the s-curve on the road, and because of current legal proceedings, would be required to also widen 5th West if they approved the applicaton.
In rebuttal to the traffic concerns, Rolland assured the council the developer was planning a connecting road from the west side of the development, creating more access than is already available. He also reminded the attending residents that the development would be required to complete a traffic study as part of the development process.
“What that will do is determine what impacts the development will have on the city and how much the development will have to pay for as far as upgrading lights or improving roads,” he said.
Residents also brought up concern regarding congestion in the schools. Barbara McMurtrey stated there is currently overcrowding and not enough room at the schools in the district and that they are currently unable to pass a bond because of the impact of their previous bonds.
She also reiterated a traffic concern, as it relates to middle school and high school traffic after the school day.
“Overcrowding makes it hard for kids,” she stated, citing it can affect their attention to class and cause behavioral issues within the classroom. “And we want to make sure our safe for students to walk on.”
Others, such as Joetta Yankee, were concerned on resulting tax burden the high density subdivision would cause on city homeowners.
She stated, as a former apartment tenant, that renters don’t have any “skin in the game” when it comes to taxes and infrastructure needs. According to Yankee, renters are not required to pay into taxes, which fund the city infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer and the school district.
Her proposed solution to ease the burden was to stop approving high-density housing and to start focusing on approving more R-1 developments and commercial developments which would add to the tax base.
In response to these concerns, Rolland informed the council of his previous conversation with Jefferson Joint School District #251 Superintendent, stating he was told more doors and more heads are what bring more schools and more funding.
In Rigby, he said, the city had recently annexed 480 acres of land. Of those 480 acres, only about 50 acres is R-3 high density, according to Rolland. He further explained the city allows for 16 units per lot of R-3, however, after adding roads, sufficient parking, required green-space and the buildings themselves, there is no way 16 units will fit as the city only allows buildings up to two levels.
High-density developers, according to Rolland, do have “skin in the game,” as they’re taxes are approximately double the taxes paid by single-family home developers and owners. These taxes, he said, go to the city to aid all infrastructural needs.
One particular concern, which was mentioned by several speakers, was about a contractual restriction on the property in question, set by the previous owner at the time of sale. Many claimed this seller allegedly set a requirement that the property never be rezoned, and that it stay R-1.
This claim received several responses from the developers representation at the meeting, stating they had never seen any documentation to prove the claim and that such a restriction would be unlawful and alienating.
City Attorney Robin Dunn also clarified that while restrictions on properties can be put on deeds, they cannot be put into sale contracts as the contracts dissolve at the time of deed recording. He stated that while deeds do allow for restrictions, he also had seen no such restrictions on the deed to this property.
Councilmember Becky Harrison commented her belief that had this claim been proven true, and a restriction was indeed put on the contract, not the deed, she would have questioned it’s legal status.
Representation for the developer further claimed the Planning and Zoning Commission should have approved their application as they failed to provide reasoning for the denial aside from the fact that they did not like it. According to the developer’s team, their application fit with the city’s comprehensive plan, fit well with the city’s ordinances and addressed the issues raised which relate to the development’s impact on the city and infrastructure.
Council Member Mike Wilder informed the council he had attended the PZC hearing where this application was initially denied, and stated the official reason for denial by the commission was that the application failed to fit the city’s comprehensive plan map.
Upon discussion, many members of the council agreed the approval of the application and resulting zone change would go against several policies in the comprehensive plan, such as policies regarding housing, property rights, schools and transportation, which call for protection of the city residents through careful traffic planning, quality and safety in education and the protection of property values.
