At the Rigby City Council Meeting on March 3, Dan Larsen with Kartchner Homes presented the council members with an appeal for his plat which was denied by Rigby Planning and Zoning.
Larsen, who was involved in bringing the Hailey Creek subdivision to the area, came from Hyrum, UT. to address the council on the matter. He stated that his current project on 3800 E, which connects to Cedar Meadows, has caused some confusion for the city and he hoped to clarify and quell concerns from the council.
“We are not asking for a variance, or deviation from city ordinances,” Larsen stated at the meeting. “I think as presented, [the plat] is in line with all city ordinances. Where we got caught up has been a parking issue.”
According to Larsen, the parking codes is “a little iffy,” and stated that he is willing to make adjustments to the development plan as needed, in order to remain within the city’s code.
Rigby’s parking lot code requires that there be two parking spaces per unit, one open and the other covered by a car port, according to Larsen. In addition to those parking spaces, ten percent of all parking on top of that needs to be dedicated to visitors. As it stands, Larsen’s plan contains three parking spaces per unit. At the meeting, he stated that he can add another row of parking in order to meet that code’s requirement for visitor parking.
An additional point of confusion between Kartchner Homes and the city council was how the land for this project was being used and whether or not that conformed to the city’s new zoning requirement for the land. According to Ione Hansen, Rigby’s Planning and Zoning Director, Larsen’s design plan was approved on an old code, but no plat was ever recorded previously.
“This is a new plat, and he knew all of the codes,” Hansen said. “All we recommended is that he come back to Planning and Zoning with the proper parking additions.”
Councilwoman Aliza King also stated that nothing was approved or denied at the March 3 meeting, but instead it was recommended that he make the changes and present it to Planning and Zoning again before the council will make a decision on the plat.
Amidst the confusion, Larsen stated that it was never his intention to cause confusion and not meet city code.
“I bought a piece of property and said ‘Hey city, what’s this zoned as and what does the zone allow,’” he said at the meeting. “I designed the project to meet that zone. I apologize for the confusion that has gone along with it.”
Furthermore, Brett Stauffer represented Kartchner Homes at a public hearing on March 10 to annex and zone a parcel of land that is part of the same development.
“It makes sense to annex this property in at this time, so when we come back with our plat, we can plat both properties together,” Stauffer said at the hearing.
Sage Bloom, a resident near the location of the development voiced his concern over access to his ditch, which would run near the property. He and Stouffer planned to meet with each other to discuss a possible 20 foot easement for Bloom, along with discussion concerning a proposed road which would lead up to Bloom’s fence.
The Planning and Zoning Commissioners moved to accept the annexation and zone designation of R-1 for Kartchner Homes, and will recommend it to the city for approval. Ione Hansen, Planning and Zoning Administrator, reminded Stauffer of a traffic study that the city requires before Kartchner homes can present their preliminary plat for the development.